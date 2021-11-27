Black Friday Crowds Light

CHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday crowds flooded downtown Chicago all day and into the night this Black Friday – in a way we haven’t seen in two years. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, there was a constant stream of people along thoroughfares such as Michigan Avenue and State Street. The consensus among them seemed to be that after spending a lot of quality time with family, they felt safe enough to venture out and enjoy all the Black Friday deals. On State Street, the shoppers enjoyed the accompaniment of a musician playing some good old Chicago blues. But there were no blues...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO