ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Black Friday Crowds Light

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite it being Black Friday crowds at Bridge Street...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

After 2 Long Years, Crowds Of Shoppers Downtown Are Thrilled To Be Out And About Again This Black Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday crowds flooded downtown Chicago all day and into the night this Black Friday – in a way we haven’t seen in two years. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, there was a constant stream of people along thoroughfares such as Michigan Avenue and State Street. The consensus among them seemed to be that after spending a lot of quality time with family, they felt safe enough to venture out and enjoy all the Black Friday deals. On State Street, the shoppers enjoyed the accompaniment of a musician playing some good old Chicago blues. But there were no blues...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WHNT-TV

Businesses Deal With Staffing Shortages Ahead Of Black Friday

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. Many stores will have extended hours but with current labor shortages, you might have to wait a little longer in the check-out line. News 19 spoke with business owners about these shortages going into the holiday season.
ECONOMY
The Standard-Times

'This is how we kick off the holiday': Shoppers crowd SouthCoast stores on Black Friday

NEW BEDFORD — Last year, Black Friday was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, SouthCoast residents headed to the Dartmouth Mall as they embraced the bargain-hunting shopping tradition.  "Everyone has been pleasant. Easy peasy," said Pam Mello of New Bedford, who was shopping with her husband. "We've been here since 6 a.m. and it has been nice.  ...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Gazette

Black Friday crowds in Colorado Springs smaller than in past years

Crowds at popular shopping locations in Colorado Springs were smaller on Black Friday than in past years, likely because many consumers were either buying online or took advantage of holiday sales that have been available for weeks. Smaller crowds were reported at Best Buy on Academy Boulevard, at Chapel Hills...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbcpalmsprings.com

Black Friday Slow-Down; Shoppers Report Less Crowds On Popular Retail Weekend

Those door-buster lines that many are used to seeing on Black Friday are becoming more of a rarity as more people are turning to online purchases and other cyber deals. Local shoppers tell NBC Palm Springs that this year’s holiday rush was minimal but enjoyable. “When we got here this...
RETAIL
cbslocal.com

Crowds Return To Stores This Black Friday, But Supply Chain Issues Pose Challenges

CHICAGO (CBS) — This Black Friday, bargain hunters did something we haven’t seen in over a year – they showed up in person. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, crowds of shoppers were seen shuffling in and out of Loop storefronts all day Friday. It was a welcome change for retailers after the pandemic kept many shoppers at home last year.
CHICAGO, IL
WHNT-TV

Fewer Black Friday Shoppers at BridgeStreet

Even with restrictions much lighter than last year, Black Friday numbers just weren't as high as they've been in years past. News 19's Hannah Jones had a live look at BridgeStreet early Friday morning.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy