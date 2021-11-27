ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Anastasia Gaido

By Coast Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember cover model dishes on growing up in Moldova, falling in love and joining the famous Gaido family. Cover model Anastasia Gaido always has loved architecture and what she calls the art of dwelling. As a young girl growing up in Moldova in Eastern Europe, Gaido spent summers visiting...

Meet Emily Root

December cover designer shares her love of Christmas and how to add seaside accents to the holidays. Coast Monthly asked Emily Root to help us create the perfect Christmas setting for this issue’s cover. She delivered with subtle seaside accents and décor. She and husband, Brian, own Emily’s Home Building,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
mining.com

Alaska’s largest-ever gold nugget up for sale

A rare and massive gold nugget, weighing around 20lbs (9kg), has been put up for sale 23 years after it was discovered and it’s expected to reach at least $1 million at an auction that takes place on Dec. 8. The Alaska Centennial Nugget, estimated at the size of a...
ECONOMY
HuffingtonPost

Lobster Caught In Maine Is Insanely Rare And She's A Beauty

A blue and pink lobster known as a cotton candy lobster has clawed its way into crustacean lore. (See the images below.) Caught in Maine’s Casco Bay on Friday, the gorgeous creature is so rare that one turns up only about every four to five years, according to National Geographic. Only 1 in every 100 million lobsters has the pastel coloring, home delivery company Get Maine Lobster said.
MAINE STATE
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WJON

If You See this Plant on Your Property, Remove It Immediately

Both species of buckthorn found in Minnesota are non-native and invasive. Angie Hong is a nature enthusiast and the coordinator for Minnesota’s East Metro Water Resource Education Program. With over 58k followers on TikTok, she uses her platform to educate and advocate for better environmental practices. In one of her most recent videos -- which has been viewed over 113k times in less than 24 hours -- she addresses the recent designation of the St. Croix River as "impaired" for having the "forever chemical" PFOS.
GARDENING
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Teen discovers abandoned diner from the 1950s in perfect condition

Amazing video shows the moment a teen holidaymaker discovered an abandoned diner from the 1950s that was left in perfect condition. 15-year-old Rylee stumbled upon the perfectly-preserved, abandoned diner whilst exploring a forest on holiday with her family in Tennessee. The family went on to explore and found the mysterious...
FOOD & DRINKS
Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Join In-Laws for Holiday after They Demand $7,000

This story went viral, and the internet is on the side of the woman. A post from a woman on Reddit has gone viral after she shared a story of a conflict that she’s having with her in-laws. She’s turned to the internet for advice as to whether or not she was in the wrong for her ultimate choice.

