November is men’s mental health month. You may think, “Okay, but what does that have to do with photography?” Well, the two can be connected if you just give them a chance. Imran Nuri uses photography to highlight men’s mental health and break the stigma around it. In this video, he tells you more about it, and I’ll offer some of my own thoughts as well.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO