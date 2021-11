All wedding ceremonies are not alike, and it can be difficult to choose what ceremony is right for you. This couple decided to honor the bride's roots with a pre-Hispanic ceremony in her grandmother's original hometown in Oaxaca. A cultural ceremony is a great way to recognize your family and where you've come from on your special day. It is also a great way to exchange traditions with your spouse and their family, seeing as many couples come from different cultural backgrounds.

