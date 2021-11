It appears more of this typical fall-like weather pattern is in store for the area through the rest of the month. And the fishing has been right about on historical cue as water temperatures only grudgingly decrease through the lower 70s. A series of mostly dry fronts, consistent with the La Nina pattern is forecast to continue through the fall. The Gulf was mostly calm during the past fortnight. Maybe too calm for consistent catches of pompano and “bull” redfish, though they have been in the surf zone.

