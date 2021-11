Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My mother-in-law goes really crazy for Christmas. She bought my daughter (and her other grandkids) at least $150 worth of presents last year plus stocking stuffers. I’m so happy that she’s excited, but I am feeling like she’s stealing my thunder as a parent. We do Christmas Eve at their house and Christmas morning at mine, but I feel like after a complete present overload (where the thoughtful singular gifts I have bought for my nieces fly out of their wrapping paper faster than I can say “that’s from … ”), my kids will be a lot less excited about Christmas with me, not to mention a little presented out. I really understand where she’s coming from and that she remembers Christmas as so special with her kids—but I feel like now is my opportunity to make those memories for myself, and she’s hogging them a bit? An additional issue is that my kids just don’t need so much stuff. How can I ask her with kindness to scale back on Christmas?

