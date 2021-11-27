ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Simmons flexes muscles in shutout of TCPS

By DILLON BARNES Daily Journal
Simmons running back Vontrez Rush and the Blue Devil offense jumped out a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter Friday night against TCPS. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

BELDEN • All season it’s been Tupelo Christian mauling its opponents in the trenches en route to a big win.

But on Friday night, the Eagles were served some of their own medicine by the buzzsaw that is Simmons. The Blue Devils pounded TCPS 48-0 to advance to the Class 1A state championship game against Bay Springs next Friday in Hattiesburg.

“That’s a good football team. They had a game plan and executed it. I tip my hat to them,” said TCPS head coach Shaune Holiday.

Simmons (13-0) was its usual self in the early going – on both sides of the ball. After of a punt on their first possession, the Blue Devils scored a touchdown on their next four drives to take a 26-0 halftime lead.

First, it was a 25-yard touchdown pass from DeVontae Rush to Chartavian Bethany to cap an 11-play, 50-yard drive. Then, Simmons went to work on the ground, using 1A Mr. Football, Vontrez Rush, to get it going. Vontrez Rush had scoring runs of 20, 1 and 16 as he held 133 rushing yards in the first half.

For TCPS (10-3), offense was hard to come by as they were held to just eight total yards in the first half and two first downs. They finished the game with 62 total yards – 12 on the ground and 50 through the air – and four first downs.

“Everybody did their assignments,” said Simmons head coach Tavares Johnson. “We didn’t have any mental breakdowns. … Everybody was locked in, tuned in, and did what they was supposed to do.”

Simmons left no doubt in the second half, adding touchdown runs from Vontez Rush, DeVontae Rush and Jermaine Edwards as the ground-and-pound approach wore on the Eagles.

The Blue Devils rushed for 414 yards on 53 carries, amounting to 7.8 yards per carry, and 6 total rushing TDs..

Extra Points

Turning Point: TCPS’ third-straight three-and-out on offense led to Vontrez Rush’s second rushing score, capping a 7-play, 55-yard drive for the 20-0 lead.

Point Man: Vontrez Rush had 230 yards and 4 TDs on 26 carries.

Talking Point: “My gosh, they were just coming from every where. It was like they had too many for us to block.” - Holiday.

Notes

• This was Simmons’ eighth shutout of the season.

• Johnson, who was 36-2 with two state titles in 2015 and 2016, is in his first season back as head coach of the Blue Devils.

• Simmons scored a TD on seven of its nine drives.

