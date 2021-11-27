West Point hangs on, heads to another title game

WEST POINT – West Point still knows how to close out a game.

In what was easily its toughest test of the season, West Point scored a late touchdown and then got one final defensive stop to beat Neshoba Central 20-14 in the Class 5A North final Friday night.

The Green Wave (11-2) are headed to a sixth-straight state championship game. They will face Picayune at 7 p.m. next Saturday in Hattiesburg.

After two forfeit losses to start the season, West Point ripped through its schedule, winning games by an average of 27.7 points. But Neshoba Central (12-1) was an even match.

The Rockets tied the game 14-14 on Ja’naylon Dupree’s 10-yard touchdown run with 7:03 left in the game.

West Point responded with a 10-play, 77-yard drive capped by a 33-yard touchdown pass from Quinterion Tillman-Evans to tight end Kolban Hogan with 2:22 to go. Neshoba Central reached West Point’s 30-yard line before time ran out.

“Our guys just stayed together,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “That’s what we told them at halftime, ‘You’ve got to stay together, because bad things are going to happen, but if you stay together you can pull through as a team.’”

The Rockets brought a potent passing attack into this game. Eli Anderson finished with 317 yards and a touchdown passing, but he was also intercepted twice by safety Jacoby McQuiller in the second quarter.

Those picks protected a 7-0 halftime lead.

“Once everybody was doing their job, we knew we were going to put them in a hole early,” McQuiller said. “Every mistake they make, we just feed off of it.”

Meanwhile, West Point’s vaunted rushing attack had to earn every yard against a big front line and swift linebackers like Kelbee Holmes and Jaharon Griffin.

The Wave finished with 210 rushing yards – 83 yards below its season average. But Tillman-Evans had a huge run when he went 70 yards for the game’s first score in the first quarter.

Extra Points

Turning Point: On a third-and-7, Tillman-Evans found Hogan on a post route for the go-ahead TD.

Point Man: Kahnen Daniels led West Point’s rushing attack with 88 yards and a TD on 14 carries.

Talking Point: “West Point’s West Point, man. They’ve been here seven years now, and that’s why. They just figure out ways to win ballgames.” – Neshoba Central coach Patrick Schoolar

Notes

• Daniels had a 20-yard TD run to put West Point up 14-0 in the third quarter.

• Daniels and Tillman-Evans combined for 179 passing yards.

• Shun Melton had five catches for 87 yards for West Point.