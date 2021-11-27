ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

West Point hangs on, heads to another title game

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0KuX_0d7mYtDb00

WEST POINT – West Point still knows how to close out a game.

In what was easily its toughest test of the season, West Point scored a late touchdown and then got one final defensive stop to beat Neshoba Central 20-14 in the Class 5A North final Friday night.

The Green Wave (11-2) are headed to a sixth-straight state championship game. They will face Picayune at 7 p.m. next Saturday in Hattiesburg.

After two forfeit losses to start the season, West Point ripped through its schedule, winning games by an average of 27.7 points. But Neshoba Central (12-1) was an even match.

The Rockets tied the game 14-14 on Ja’naylon Dupree’s 10-yard touchdown run with 7:03 left in the game.

West Point responded with a 10-play, 77-yard drive capped by a 33-yard touchdown pass from Quinterion Tillman-Evans to tight end Kolban Hogan with 2:22 to go. Neshoba Central reached West Point’s 30-yard line before time ran out.

“Our guys just stayed together,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “That’s what we told them at halftime, ‘You’ve got to stay together, because bad things are going to happen, but if you stay together you can pull through as a team.’”

The Rockets brought a potent passing attack into this game. Eli Anderson finished with 317 yards and a touchdown passing, but he was also intercepted twice by safety Jacoby McQuiller in the second quarter.

Those picks protected a 7-0 halftime lead.

“Once everybody was doing their job, we knew we were going to put them in a hole early,” McQuiller said. “Every mistake they make, we just feed off of it.”

Meanwhile, West Point’s vaunted rushing attack had to earn every yard against a big front line and swift linebackers like Kelbee Holmes and Jaharon Griffin.

The Wave finished with 210 rushing yards – 83 yards below its season average. But Tillman-Evans had a huge run when he went 70 yards for the game’s first score in the first quarter.

Extra Points

Turning Point: On a third-and-7, Tillman-Evans found Hogan on a post route for the go-ahead TD.

Point Man: Kahnen Daniels led West Point’s rushing attack with 88 yards and a TD on 14 carries.

Talking Point: “West Point’s West Point, man. They’ve been here seven years now, and that’s why. They just figure out ways to win ballgames.” – Neshoba Central coach Patrick Schoolar

Notes

• Daniels had a 20-yard TD run to put West Point up 14-0 in the third quarter.

• Daniels and Tillman-Evans combined for 179 passing yards.

• Shun Melton had five catches for 87 yards for West Point.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Chris Cuomo coordinated with Andrew Cuomo's top aide as allegations spiraled, text messages show

CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo sought to help tailor former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's responses to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to documents released Monday by the state's attorney general. Chris Cuomo has previously acknowledged involvement in his brother's response to the allegations, but the new documents shed light on his day-to-day communications with a top aide to the governor.
POLITICS
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Point, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
West Point, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
West Point, MS
Education
City
Picayune, MS
West Point, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Hill

Dorsey's exit shakes up Twitter future

Jack Dorsey’s announcement Monday that he is exiting Twitter after co-founding the company and serving as its CEO for the last six years is a seismic shift for a social media company at the heart of politics and the news media. The eccentric CEO’s departure comes as Twitter has set...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Omicron: What we know — and don't know — about the new COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talking Point#American Football#The Green Wave#Ja N Aylon Dupree
NBC News

Omicron map: Tracking the new Covid-19 variant around the world

The Covid-19 omicron variant has already made its way across the globe. Cases of the new variant, which the World Health Organization first announced on Friday, have appeared in more than a dozen countries as of Monday. First identified by South African scientists, omicron cases have been reported from Australia and Hong Kong to Canada.
WORLD
ABC News

Matthew McConaughey announces he's not running for Texas governor

Following months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey has made it official: He will not be running for Texas governor. The 52-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Sunday evening. In the three-minute-long recording, he said that political leadership is a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," but...
TEXAS STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
310
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy