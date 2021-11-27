ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars power play: Stampede shoots down Stars on the road

By Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday: Sioux Falls 3, Lincoln 2, SO. What went wrong: Lincoln was outshot 31-25, including 9-1 in overtime, and gave up a goal to Blake Humphrey in the first nine minutes of the game in...

Herd down Lincoln Stars 3-2 in shootout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Garrett Pinoniemi scored in round two of the shootout while Isak Posch stopped all three shooters and the Sioux Falls Stampede won their second straight game, downing the Lincoln Stars 3-2 in a shootout Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Blake Humphrey and Cal Thomas scored goals in regulation for the Herd while Posch earned his fifth win of the season with 23 saves. The win moved the Herd (6-10-0) into seventh place in the west and just three points back of sixth place Des Moines.
NHL
Lincoln Journal Star

Stars power play: Lancers stun Stars with last-minute goal

Saturday: Omaha 2, Lincoln 1. What went wrong: With 15 seconds left in the third period, Omaha's Michael Cameron scored the game-winning goal. The Stars have lost three straight games and haven't won since Nov. 13. Lincoln was outshot 35-33 and was 1-for-5 on power plays. What went right: Noah...
NHL
