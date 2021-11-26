ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Tattoo Artist's Unique Style Fuels Her Blossoming Rap Career

houstoniamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhetto Princess’ main thing is being a tattoo artist, she says she is that before anything else. But the 19-year-old stays busy with many hustles. Hailing from Houston’s north side, she is one of the newest names to know. Also going by the name Nawf. G, she’s a style Youtuber, and...

www.houstoniamag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vogue Magazine

Fashion’s Favorite Tattoo Artist Is Inking A New Chapter

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Brian Woo, a.k.a. Dr. Woo, a.k.a. “Woo” to those in the know, is sitting among a dizzying array of art and ephemera in his studio at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel: A multimedia sculpture from his friend Nick van Woert is perched next to Sesame Street dolls designed by the artist KAWS and opposite a fiberglass chair Woo made with Los Angeles furniture company Modernica. “I always had a creative scope where nothing really landed in just one medium,” Woo explains, tugging at a Goro’s necklace—“a good, under-the-cut hit,” he says of the cultish piece of jewelry he scored at the late Goro Takahashi’s Harajuku store.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Woman managed to sneakily get grandparents to design her next tattoo

Deciding what design to choose for your new tattoo is a difficult task for most, but this woman had the best plan by getting her grandparents to do it.Emily McNeill (@emilymcniell), a 23-year-old content creator from Ireland, went viral on TikTok for getting her grandparents to design her new tattoo – without them knowing!In her video, which has over 4.2 million views and 750,000 likes, we see Emily ask each of her four grandparents to draw a flower.Then, Emily heads over to a tattoo studio to get the flower designs turned into a stencil and inked onto her upper arm....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AceShowbiz

Adele Accused of Stealing an Independent Artist's Style for New Album '30'

An artist named Xiomara claims 7 songs off the British star's 15-track album are similars to her songs from her self-written and self-produced album 'Sistas'. AceShowbiz - An unsigned artist named Xiomara is not a fan of Adele's new album "30". The independent artist claimed that the "Easy on Me" hitmaker copied her sound and image and even used her as a muse for her latest album.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Lifestyle
HipHopDX.com

Foogiano Shows Appreciation For Fiancée Renni Rucci From Behind Bars

Foogiano is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for a parole violation, but the commitment from his partner Renni Rucci isn’t lost on him. The Georgia rapper took to Instagram on Sunday (November 28) to share a photo of his fiancée alongside a caption acknowledging just how much she’s holding him down.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffree Star
Vibe

T-Pain Says It’s “Super Disturbing” How Artists Seek “Momentary Popularity”

T-Pain has no problem being vocal about independent artists and the music industry. Back in July, he angrily vented about rappers not being innovative and original especially when it comes to creating and sending new music. “Stop sending me this bulls**t! And then get mad when I don’t like it,” he expressed. The Nappy Boy artist later took to social media amid criticism and tweeted, “I [understand] not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb s**t like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Is Nanoblading the New Microblading? A Cosmetic Tattoo Artist Explains

Nanoblading is a semipermanent cosmetic tattoo procedure similar to microblading. Nanoblading, or nano brow procedures, use a tattoo gun to create natural-looking eyebrows. There's a difference between nanobladed and microbladed eyebrows, and each procedure is good for different things. Options for enhancing your natural eyebrows range from simple makeup techniques...
SKIN CARE
Augusta Free Press

The 7 essential tools for professional tattoo artists

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Tattooing is not just any art. It requires absolute precision, because its strokes are indelible, and it requires maximum hygiene and sanitary care. Therefore, every tattoo artist must know his materials and tools to perfection to achieve a great result in his work, but also to take care of his client.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Ink#Tattooing#Youtube Star#Ghettoprince
thesource.com

Saweetie Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song at GRAMMYs

With an SNL performance under her belt, Saweetie’s take-over continues, earning two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song. “I’m speechless! I wish I had the words to express how I feel right now,” Saweetie said of the news. “I’m just so grateful! Being acknowledged for all of the hard work that me and my team have been doing feels AMAZING. Thank you to Team Icy for sticking with me through thick and thin! What an exciting morning! IKDR!!”
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy