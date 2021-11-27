ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pavelski nets 2, reaches 400 career goals as Stars beat Avs

Quad-Cities Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening 1:31 to reach 400 career goals, and two goaltenders combined to shut down the NHL’s highest-scoring team Friday night, as the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1. Denis Gurianov added a power-play goal for Dallas, which has...

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fresno Bee

Hintz scores 6th goal in 6 games, Stars beat Oilers 4-1

Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night. Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games, and this was...
NHL
KESQ

Makar, Burakovsky score 2 goals each, Avs beat Kraken 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 on Friday night. Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists. Colorado won its fourth straight game, has outscored their opponents 24-7 during that streak and are 6-1-1 in their last eight. Jordan Eberle, Brandon Tanev and Colin Blackwell scored for the Kraken. Chris Dreidger started and had nine saves before being pulled for Philipp Grubauer, who stopped 14.
NHL
Dallas News

Robertson-Pavelski-Hintz line must continue dominant streak to carry Stars to playoff contention

If you’re not sure whether the Stars’ top line is on the ice or not, they’ll surely let you know soon enough. The relentless forecheck that’s punctuated by subtle stickwork. The tight-quartered give and go’s that produce something where nothing existed. The blind passes towards the net and dekes around defenders on the rush. The geometric poetry born of their angular passing and offensive opportunism.
NHL
NHL

Pavelski, Stars end Avalanche winning streak at six

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored two goals to reach 400 in the NHL, and the Dallas Stars handed the Colorado Avalanche their first loss in seven games with a 3-1 win at American Airlines Center on Friday. Pavelski is the 10th United States-born player in NHL history to score 400...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Mike Modano
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Rick Bowness
coloradohockeynow.com

Nazem Kadri leads way as Avs beat Canucks again

No, the Avalanche did not get a pound of flesh out of Bo Horvat for his elbow to the head of Bo Byram last week. The Avs had to settle with another victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. The final score was 4-2, with Nazem Kadri again the leading man offensively.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

NHL Wrap-up: Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals, Stars beat Blues 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Elsewhere in the NHL:. — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Dallas Stars#American
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild To Retire Mikko Koivu’s Jersey, A Franchise First

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild says that Mikko Koivu’s jersey is going to be retired, marking a first in franchise history. The jersey will be retired at a pre-game ceremony Saturday, March 13. The #mnwild announced today it will retire Mikko Koivu’s jersey number in a special pre-game ceremony on Sunday, March 13. Koivu will be the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. More » https://t.co/FYvIkCPFdh — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 29, 2021 No one worked harder than Mikko during his time with the Minnesota Wild,” Wild general manger Bill Guerin said. “He was a fiery competitor and a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey

Comments / 0

Community Policy