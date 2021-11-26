ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Return to the ’80s Trivia – 11/26/21

By Paul Stroessner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: What Product Had A Major Moment In The 1980s, But They’ve Been Around Since 3000 BCE—When...

Remember That Song – 11/23/21

Last Song: “Dr. Feelgood” by Mötley Crüe from Dr. Feelgood (1989) Great job J-Dub, Adora (@Adora2000), Craig (@cdennis0130), Lisa (@gabbyg89), and Rodney (@RjSchuchman)!!!. Rat-tailed Jimmy is a second hand hood. He deals out in Hollywood. Got a ’65 Chevy primered flames. Traded for some powdered goods. If you’d like to...
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Spotted With Ex Christine Burke After Seemingly Skipping Thanksgiving With Kardashians  

Full 360? Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner date with his ex-girlfriend Christine Burke just one day after he seemingly skipped the Kardashians’ Thanksgiving celebration. Scott, 38, and Christine, 25, were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu on Friday, November 26, according to photos published by Hollywood Life. The Flip It Like Disick star donned a simple black jacket and baseball cap, while the model wore a plain white long-sleeved shirt over jeans.
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams twins in adorable dress and sneakers with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams loves featuring her daughter Olympia in her social media posts, and fans couldn't help but "aww" over her latest one. The tennis star shared a post on her Instagram featuring the mother and daughter pair as they donned some fall-appropriate attire. The two wore matching orange dresses that...
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
