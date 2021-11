Mitchell notched 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 129-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring in the contest, posting his first 30-point performance since Nov. 6. He enjoyed his most efficient shooting effort of the campaign, converting 12 of 20 field-goal attempts. Efficiency has been the star guard's biggest Achilles heel on the campaign -- even with Monday's effort, he is still shooting just 43.4 percent from the field -- but Mitchell has been better of late, converting over half of tries in each of his past two contests.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO