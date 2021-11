The Vancouver Canucks are one of the most disappointing teams in the NHL. Their loss to the lowly Chicago Blackhawks over the weekend feels like the last straw for a management team that is once again ruining a young core that is supposed to be dominating. Having Elias Petterson turn into a superstar and Quinn Hughes has grown into a top defender. However, they have a lot of interesting pieces on a roster that is moving scarily towards the bottom, and it could be an interesting time for the New Jersey Devils to target them.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO