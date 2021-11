Calgary-based artist Jennie Harluk takes us on a semi-eerie and playful date in her latest video “Just Like That”, out on Friday, December 10th. Directed by Jared Nichyporuk (Ruth B, The Last of Us, Heartland, etc.), the video is a crossover of Hollywood horror and screwball comedy where Harluk seems to go on a perfect dinner date. The chest-thumping beats channel the wistful aura and jitters of romance whereas her crispy croons radiate quirky confidence that imagines all the Kodak-worthy date scenarios with her love interest. Contrary to the lyrics, the video is humorously ominous where we see how love can bring out the best and worst in us. The lighthearted lyrics and buoyant production makes “Just Like That” the imperfectly perfect ballad where Harluk unveils an edgier side of her.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO