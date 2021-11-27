ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Nabs helper in Friday's win

 3 days ago

Bayreuther recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the...

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
Gavin Bayreuther
Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Two points in win

Chinakhov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Chinakhov set up Adam Boqvist's game-tying goal in the second period, then scored another equalizer on his own in the third. That tally was Chinakhov's first in his young career. The 21-year-old is up to four points, 21 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. He's seen second-line usage at even strength lately, though he could bounce around the lineup throughout the season.
Werenski breaks tie late in third in Blue Jackets win against Red Wings

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 at Nationwide Arena on Monday. After Werenski's shot from the blue line made it 4-3, Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net...
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Supplies pair of helpers

Nyquist recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Nyquist did some damage against his first NHL club, setting up goals by Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski in Monday's contest. This was Nyquist's first multi-point effort this year. The Swedish winger has five points, 16 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 13 contests -- that level of production isn't enough to turn heads in fantasy.
Werenski caps Blue Jackets' rally for 5-3 win over Red Wings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining after Yegor Chinakhov tied it with his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied past the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Monday night. Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and...
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Slides helper

Voracek produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Voracek made the play to set up Yegor Chinakhov's first NHL tally at 15:42 of the third period. Those two wingers, centered by Cole Sillinger, have become a solid second line for the Blue Jackets. Voracek is up to a goal and 12 assists in 13 contests as the playmaker on the line, and he's picked up six of his points with the man advantage. As long he's racking up points in some fashion, he'll carry fantasy value at least as a depth option. He's riding a six-game point streak.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Vancouver Canucks
Columbus Blue Jackets Drop A Pair Of Weekend Games, But There's Reason For Optimism

In the NHL, players, teams, and management are graded based on wins and losses. But for a young team on the rise, it's important to keep the big picture in perspective. After a 7-3-0 start, the best start in franchise history, the Columbus Blue Jackets dropped a pair of games over the weekend, 4-3 to the Washington Capitals and 5-3 to the New York Rangers, both at Nationwide Arena. Realistically, this team was never going to play at a 7-3-0 pace over the course of 82 games, so some regression to the mean was expected. Still, it was a frustrating weekend in the sense that this team could have gotten a different result if not for a few changes.
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Yields three goals in win

Merzlikins allowed three goals on 27 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Merzlikins wasn't all that sharp in the contest, but the Blue Jackets rallied late in the third period to earn the win. The 27-year-old improved to 6-2-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .925 save percentage in eight appearances. The Latvian continues to see a slight edge in playing time over Joonas Korpisalo. The Blue Jackets' next game is Thursday in Arizona.
Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Benched in Saturday's loss

Stenlund saw less than four minutes of ice time in Saturday's loss to the Rangers and didn't come off the bench for the final 29:23, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. There's been no suggestion the 25-year-old got injured, so it looks like coach Brad Larsen simply didn't like what he was seeing from Stenlund. If that's the case, expect him to be a healthy scratch Monday against the Red Wings, with Justin Danforth -- called up from AHL Cleveland on Sunday -- filling a bottom-six role in his place.
3 Takeaways From Blue Jackets’ 5-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, Monday night (Nov. 15) at Nationwide Arena. Zach Werenski provided the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining, and Alexandre Texier iced it with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds. The Blue Jackets are now 8-5-0 this season, while the Red Wings fell to 8-7-2. Here are three takeaways from a fun night in Columbus.
Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets’ 5-4 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in the second period. Neither team scored in overtime, then goalies Elvis Merzlikins of Columbus and Arizona’s Scott Wedgewood swapped saves to keep extending the shootout. Chinakhov finally ended it by slipping a shot past Wedgwood after Merzlikins stopped Antoine Roussel.
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two points in shootout win

Werenski scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Werenski's points both came on the power play. The 24-year-old defenseman now has two goals and two helpers during his modest three-game point streak. Werenski is up to 10 points (four on the power play), 48 shots, 18 blocks and a minus-2 rating in 14 contests overall.
