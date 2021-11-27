Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Nabs helper in Friday's win

In the NHL, players, teams, and management are graded based on wins and losses. But for a young team on the rise, it's important to keep the big picture in perspective. After a 7-3-0 start, the best start in franchise history, the Columbus Blue Jackets dropped a pair of games over the weekend, 4-3 to the Washington Capitals and 5-3 to the New York Rangers, both at Nationwide Arena. Realistically, this team was never going to play at a 7-3-0 pace over the course of 82 games, so some regression to the mean was expected. Still, it was a frustrating weekend in the sense that this team could have gotten a different result if not for a few changes.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO