ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Makes brief relief appearance

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Knight stopped six of seven shots in relief during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tirico’s Postgame Comment Went Viral Last Night

Mike Tirico was on the call for Sunday Night Football last night, filling in for Al Michaels, who took the weekend off. The Baltimore Ravens took down the Cleveland Browns, 16-10, in a pretty ugly Sunday Night Football contest. A win is a win, though, and it was a big...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
blountcountian.com

Panthers make final four, school history

This has been a season of firsts for both the Cleveland Panthers and Southeastern Mustangs. For the first time in school history, the Mustangs made it to the quarter-final round of the playoffs. Cleveland’s 39-8 win Friday night earned the Panthers’ their first trip to the Final Four, which kicks off at Micheal Dixon Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, […]
CLEVELAND, AL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Spencer Knight
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Brandon Zylstra: Makes two grabs

Zylstra caught both his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Cardinals. Zylstra hadn't played in three weeks due to a hamstring injury, but he took advantage of both his pass-catching opportunities Sunday. As a depth wideout in an underwhelming passing game, however, Zylstra holds little weekly fantasy value.
NFL
North Platte Post

Knights charge by Panthers

Story and photo By Daniel Stinman - Area Director of Marketing and Public Information. North Platte, Neb. – The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team returned home to take on York College on Monday evening. North Platte surged from the start easily capitalizing on early offensive possessions to cruise to a 96-42 victory.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers
CBS Sports

Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Makes eight saves in relief outing

Skinner stopped all eight shots he faced in the third period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. The only goal the Jets scored in the third period was Kyle Connor's empty-netter. Skinner has lost both of his two starts this seasons, so he's probably not ready to challenge for more playing time. Head coach Dave Tippett has yet to announce a starting goalie for Thursday's rematch versus the Jets in Edmonton.
NHL
kmvt

Carey making fifth straight state championship appearance

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carey High school is seeking its first state championship since 2018 and eighth overall. The Panthers are playing in their fifth consecutive 1A D-II state championship, they went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 and have taken second place since then. The last team outside District IV...
CAREY, ID
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Devils' Jonathan Bernier: Makes 14 saves in relief

Bernier stopped all 14 shots he faced after replacing Mackenzie Blackwood in the second period of Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers. Bernier made a relief appearance for the second consecutive game, though Blackwood's exit was performance-related this time after the starter was pulled due to a suspected concussion Sunday. While Bernier stabilized things in New Jersey's net, the damage had already been done, as the Panthers had taken a 4-1 lead that they wouldn't relinquish by the time Bernier came in just before the game's halfway mark.
NHL
NHL

Doug Plagens' Panthers Mailbag: Knight Bounces Back, Favorite Video Games

The Panthers quickly took that four-game winless skid and turned it into a four-game point streak with back-to-back wins to start the homestand; back-to-back convincing wins. The victories over the Islanders on Tuesday and Devils last night weren't free of adversity, however. Captain Aleksander Barkov is week-to-week with a lower-body injury sustained Tuesday, and the Panthers overcame an early deficit before running away with a Thursday's game against New Jersey.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy