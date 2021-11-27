Panthers' Spencer Knight: Makes brief relief appearance

Bernier stopped all 14 shots he faced after replacing Mackenzie Blackwood in the second period of Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers. Bernier made a relief appearance for the second consecutive game, though Blackwood's exit was performance-related this time after the starter was pulled due to a suspected concussion Sunday. While Bernier stabilized things in New Jersey's net, the damage had already been done, as the Panthers had taken a 4-1 lead that they wouldn't relinquish by the time Bernier came in just before the game's halfway mark.
Comments / 0