Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sees winning streak snapped

Nedeljkovic surrendered four goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Nedeljkovic wasn't able to quiet the surging Stars, who ended his three-game winning streak. The 25-year-old netminder dipped to 4-3-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 10 games (nine starts). The Ohio native has settled into an even timeshare with Thomas Greiss, who will likely get the nod for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights. If head coach Jeff Blashill's distribution of starts between his goalies continues in its recent pattern, Nedeljkovic is lined up to face the Coyotes on Saturday.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO