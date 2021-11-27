Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sees winning streak snapped

Terry Rozier sought out Charlotte Hornets teammate Mason Plumlee, the team's 7-foot center, after the game Sunday night game and joked with him that he plans to handle all jump balls going forward. Rozier outleaped Draymond Green on a late jump ball and also made two key free throws to help the Hornets snap the Golden State Warriors' winning streak at seven, 106-102 on Sunday night. Rozier finished with 20 points — all in the second half — Miles Bridges had 22, LaMelo Ball added 21, and Cody Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Comments / 0