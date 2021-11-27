ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sees winning streak snapped

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 loss to Washington on...

www.cbssports.com

floridahockeynow.com

Big Game Bob, Florida Edition: Bobrovsky leads Panthers past Flyers

SUNRISE — Sergei Bobrovsky has been one of the league’s top goaltenders this season and on Wednesday, the Florida Panthers needed him to be at his best against the visiting Flyers. Bobrovsky, who now boasts a 9-0-2 record with a .940/1.60, most definitely was. Stopping 32 of Philadelphia’s 33 shots,...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
warriorscentral.com

Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak

Terry Rozier sought out Charlotte Hornets teammate Mason Plumlee, the team's 7-foot center, after the game Sunday night game and joked with him that he plans to handle all jump balls going forward. Rozier outleaped Draymond Green on a late jump ball and also made two key free throws to help the Hornets snap the Golden State Warriors' winning streak at seven, 106-102 on Sunday night. Rozier finished with 20 points — all in the second half — Miles Bridges had 22, LaMelo Ball added 21, and Cody Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.
NBA
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Win streak snapped

Nedeljkovic surrendered four goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Nedeljkovic wasn't able to quiet the surging Stars, who ended his three-game winning streak. The 25-year-old netminder dipped to 4-3-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 10 games (nine starts). The Ohio native has settled into an even timeshare with Thomas Greiss, who will likely get the nod for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights. If head coach Jeff Blashill's distribution of starts between his goalies continues in its recent pattern, Nedeljkovic is lined up to face the Coyotes on Saturday.
NHL
jammin1057.com

Knights Get Win Streak Snapped By Carolina

The Vegas Golden Knights lost 4-2 to Carolina on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, snapping their winning streak at three. There was no shame in losing to Carolina as the Hurricane came into the game with a record of 11-2. Vegas managed to hang with Carolina through the first two periods and the game was tied 2-2 going into the third period before the Hurricane pulled away.
NHL
Daily Republic

Curry’s homecoming soured as Hornets snap Warriors’ win streak

CHARLOTTE — For once, Stephen Curry couldn’t hit the big shot. So happens, it came in front of his friends and family in his first game back in his hometown in two years. He wowed the home crowd with a no-look, half-court, over-the-head assist and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, but neither highlight came when the Warriors needed it most in the fourth quarter.
NBA
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Spencer Knight
vegashockeynow.com

Raanta Steals the Show, Snaps Golden Knights Winning Streak 4-2

The Carolina Hurricanes (12-2) showed the Vegas Golden Knights (9-7) just how elite they are Tuesday night as they defeated the Golden Knights 4-2. This loss for the Golden Knights snaps a three-game winning streak at T-Mobile Arena. There were a good bit of family roots in Tuesday night’s game...
NHL
kslsports.com

Jazz Snap Home Losing Streak With Win Over Sixers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz dismantled the shorthanded Philadephia 76ers 120-85 to snap a two-game home losing streak. The Jazz were led by Bojan Bogdanovic who had 27 points in the victory, including his best shooting night of the season connecting on 9-12 shots from the floor including 5-7 from the three-point line.
NBA
Reuters

Hurricanes snap Ducks' eight-game winning streak

Seth Jarvis scored the tiebreaking goal near the midway point of the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes won 2-1 at Anaheim on Thursday night, ending the Ducks’ eight-game winning streak. Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen, who began his NHL career with Anaheim, stopped 31 shots to improve to 6-1-0 on...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
#Panthers
Washington Football Team on FanNation

How to Watch WFT at Panthers: First Winning Streak of Year?

While the Washington Football Team did defeat the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's a new week, new opponent and new challenge. Not only that, head coach Ron Rivera will be facing the Carolina Panthers for the first time in Charlotte as an opposing head coach. Looking at the big picture, it's safe to say Washington isn't satisfied with just beating "Goliath" last week.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks lose as Oilers snap winning streak

The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 at Rogers Place on Saturday, ending their winning streak at four games. 1. The Blackhawks went 366:41 straight minutes without leading to start the season. They hadn't trailed in any of the first four games under interim head coach Derek King, but that streak ended at 255:53 when the Oilers scored the first goal at the 10:16 mark.
NHL
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets win streak snapped by Hawks, 115-105

Miles Bridges scored a career high 35 points to go with 10 rebounds while LaMelo Ball added another triple double to his resume, but the Charlotte Hornets couldn’t generate enough consistent offense to overcome the Atlanta Hawks and lost, 115-105. The Hornets got off to a tremendously slow start. They...
NBA
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
College Media Network

UH volleyball fall 3-1 to SMU, winning-streak snapped

The Houston volleyball team saw its seven-game winning streak snapped when it fell to SMU 3-1 on the road (27-25, 25-17, 17-25, 23-25). The first set was tight between both teams battling it out on both sides of the ball. The Cougars had set point at 24-23, but a 3-0...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Herald

Bears snap 5-game losing streak with win over Detroit

DETROIT -- Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions Thursday. The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing streak under embattled coach Matt Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff. The...
NFL

