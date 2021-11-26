ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Forest Announces 2022 Dates and Releases Mini-Doc

By Gustavo Cristobal
edmidentity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter canceling its editions in 2020 and 2021, Electric Forest looks to make its return in June 2022 and dropped a mini-documentary to celebrate. The long-awaited return of Electric Forest has finally gotten its dates confirmed via a Thanksgiving day e-blast by Forest HQ for its 10-year celebration! The forest family...

