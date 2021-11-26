Leinster vs Ulster live stream and how to watch the 2021 United Rugby Championship for free online and on TV, kick-off

Premier League leader Chelsea welcomes Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The two clubs head into this match in very contrasting form. After an embarrassing 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Watford in its last league outing saw Man United sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In the Premier League, the Red Devils have earned four points from a possible 21 in their last seven games. Man United suffered bad defeats to its closest and most fierce rivals, Man City (0-2) and Liverpool (0-5), on their home ground, which led to the managerial casualty. The Red Devils are eighth heading into this match, 12 points behind the leaders and six points off the top four. The Manchester side got back to winning ways against Villarreal midweek in the Champions League to confirm its progression to the knockout rounds. The Red Devils shockingly have had more sackings (four) than trophies (three) since they last won the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO