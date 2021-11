The eleventh ranked Nebraska volleyball team rallied to put away home-team Indiana yesterday, topping the Hoosiers 3-1. Scores of the match had the Big Red winning 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. The Huskers are now 19-6 (13-3 Big Ten) on the season, while IU drops to 9-19 (3-13). Nebraska had double-figure kill performances, and five had at least nine kills on the day. Lexi Sun moved into the top 20 all-time at Nebraska for career kills as a Husker, finishing with eleven on a .310 afternoon, adding a block and two service aces. Ally Batenhorst totaled eleven kills on .333 hitting with five digs and a block.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO