ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two decades of dominance and two states full of rage had converged upon one man who knew, like everybody else, that the ball would be his. Hassan Haskins was a three-star recruit. He is probably the third-flashiest running back on his own team. But he is all Jim Harbaugh wants in a football player, because when you give Haskins two yards, he picks up four. Give him four yards, and he gets seven. Give him the ball with less than five minutes to go in one of the great rivalries in sports, and he runs straight through the No. 2 team in the country, stomps on lazy narratives and pounds his way into the Big Ten championship game.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO