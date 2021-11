Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have already produced an entertaining match at this year's Crown Jewel, and while that feud is far from over (Lesnar was suspended and fined a million dollars as a reason to explain his absence from TV), many have wondered if Reigns' next opponent will be The Rock, especially with Survivor Series coming up. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman was asked if we could see Reigns vs Rock at WrestleMania, and Heyman thinks Lesnar vs Reigns is the real attraction this year.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO