Environment

A chilly weekend, a warming trend on the way

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Quiet and dry end to...

www.whas11.com

WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a fairly chilly start, we will see temperatures for Monday rise into the middle 60s across South Georgia. Plentiful sunshine is the word of the day as skies will be blue stretching from horizon to horizon. Heading into the evening though, the cooler temperatures will be felt quickly as the sun goes down with lows tonight expected to drop into the lower 30s. This will lead to some frost in a few places. This is why the National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Frost Advisory for areas east of I-75. This will be one of the coolest days this week as highs begin to warm up into the middle of the week under a high-pressure system. Temperatures will climb toward the middle 70s by the middle of the week. However, we will stay nice and sunny through this period. The next chance for rain will not arrive into the forecast until next weekend with fairly small chances for the start of this workweek.
ALBANY, GA
wgno.com

Warming trend on the way!

Happy Monday! This weekend, we experienced rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all week. Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your days ahead! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 30s and 40s across many spots!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Warming Trend this Week

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Rising temperatures this week with little chance of rain. Tonight partly cloudy and not as cold, low in the mid to upper 30s. A couple of disturbances will move through Middle Tennessee this week but they will be dry with just some clouds. With a light southwest...
NASHVILLE, TN
News On 6

A Warming Trend Underway

Northwest flow aloft will bring a few weak disturbances near the state over the next few days with no major changes in sensible weather. A slightly stronger system will near the state by the latter half of the week bringing some slightly cooler weather and a chance for some precipitation near and south of the area. Until this occurs, unseasonably warm weather is likely to remain in the foreseeable future with some locations nearing record highs for the middle of the week. We're 26 days from Christmas, but the current pattern will feel more like spring for most of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warming trend ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a chilly holiday weekend temperatures will slowly warm through the week. It will be a mainly dry weather pattern with temperatures reaching into the 50s by Thursday. Temperatures at night will also not be as cold with lows generally in the 30s instead of the 20s. A colder weather pattern will return for the upcoming weekend but at this point looks mainly dry.
FORT WAYNE, IN
alabamawx.com

Dry Through Friday With A Warming Trend

SUNNY BUT COOL DAY: With sunshine in full supply temperatures are in the 50s across most of Alabama this afternoon, and tonight will be clear and cold with most locations at or below freezing early tomorrow morning. The weather will remain dry through Friday with sunny days, fair nights, and...
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Warming trend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cold morning has us ready for the warming trend that’s in the forecast for the rest of the week! While it’s a cold morning with readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s, we are warmer this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WAAY-TV

Starting a warming trend Tuesday

Tonight is still cold, however. Expect lows in the lower 30s, then highs Tuesday reaching the low to mid 60s. Even milder temperatures are on the way through the rest of the week. High pressure keeps the sunshine going and the pattern quiet for now. By Thursday, highs will be close to 70° and lows only cool to the mid 40s! This will make for an unseasonably warm start to the month of December.
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Warming trend for the start of December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Tuesday, with early morning temperatures kicking off in the low to mid 30s. Patchy slick spots are possible early Tuesday morning on less traveled roadways. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on...
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

Major Warming Trend Coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was a great-looking but chilly day! Highs failed to get out of the 40s despite a good dose of sunshine. Readings will be warming considerably in the days ahead, though!. Tuesday starts off with sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: ‘No Snow November’ Becomes ‘Dreadfully Dry December’ This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the warmest and driest November’s on record in Denver will seamlessly transition into an equally warm and dry start to December this week. High temperatures will be close to records most days this week starting with a forecast high of 71 degrees in Denver on Monday. That’s about 25 warmer than normal for the end of November and about 5 degrees warmer than it was on Sunday. (source: CBS) Monday will bring the total number of above normal days this month to 24 of 29. November is currently averaging about 6 degrees above normal which is huge from...
DENVER, CO
restorationnewsmedia.com

Warming trend starts Tuesday

After a cold morning low in the 20s, a bright sun and a wind switch to the southwest Tuesday will begin a multi-day warmup in the Wilson Times area. Afternoon high temperatures Tuesday are forecast to hit the 58- to 60-degree range. On Wednesday, highs will manage the low- to mid-60s, followed by the upper 60s on Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

Slow Warming Trend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bit of a Warm-up... Not a bad week overall, considering we’re heading into December. Tuesday turns partly sunny, and the slow warm-up will continue through Thursday with only a slight chance of showers on Wednesday. We have some chances for rain or snow over the weekend, but it’s not looking like much...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WAFF

A warming trend for the rest of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mainly clear skies will stay with us overnight, a light southerly breeze will prevent temperatures from falling too much with morning lows in the middle to upper 30s. Another sunny and warm day is anticipated Tuesday with light SSW winds, highs will be back above average...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
abc57.com

Warming trend continues this week

The final day of November will go down as a quiet one. Temperatures are still cool today, but slightly warmer than Monday. We’ll see a little sunshine later this afternoon. Tonight clouds return and temperatures fall into the low 30s. Clouds stick around through Wednesday. It is possible to see...
ENVIRONMENT

