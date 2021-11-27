A chilly weekend, a warming trend on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a fairly chilly start, we will see temperatures for Monday rise into the middle 60s across South Georgia. Plentiful sunshine is the word of the day as skies will be blue stretching from horizon to horizon. Heading into the evening though, the cooler temperatures will be felt quickly as the sun goes down with lows tonight expected to drop into the lower 30s. This will lead to some frost in a few places. This is why the National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Frost Advisory for areas east of I-75. This will be one of the coolest days this week as highs begin to warm up into the middle of the week under a high-pressure system. Temperatures will climb toward the middle 70s by the middle of the week. However, we will stay nice and sunny through this period. The next chance for rain will not arrive into the forecast until next weekend with fairly small chances for the start of this workweek.

ALBANY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO