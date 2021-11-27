ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

In Other News: 'They become our family:' US farming couple rescues Afghans; Biden aims to do what presidents often can't: Beat inflation

FERGUS FALLS, Minnesota — The U.S. soldiers called them “Caroline’s guys.” They transformed farms in a war zone - risking their lives for the program she built, sharing her belief that something as simple as apple trees could change the world. The university-educated Afghans helped turn land in an overgrazed, drought-stricken...

The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
Washington Examiner

Biden brings more pain to the pump

President Joe Biden is in a bit of a pickle. On the one hand, voters have a well-established history of punishing presidents and their respective political parties when the price of gas goes up. On the other hand, Biden and his climate-alarmist allies actually do want the price of gas to go up.
AFP

Biden says Omicron 'not a cause for panic' as G7 urges action

G7 health ministers on Monday called for "urgent action" to combat the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant spreading across the world as US President Joe Biden said the strain is "not a cause for panic". Australia and Japan led the growing list of countries imposing fresh travel restrictions or slamming shut their borders as the new strain identified last week spreads rapidly to Europe, Asia and North America. However Biden told Americans he did not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now because of Omicron. While no deaths have yet been reported from Omicron, and it remains unclear how infectious and how resistant the strain may prove to vaccines, its emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first cases were recorded.
New York Post

Biden’s dangerous plan to paper over inflation via more government handouts

Worried about inflation eating up your paycheck? Relax: Uncle Sam can keep sending you handouts to make up the difference. That, at least, is the warped and dangerous logic behind President Joe Biden’s claim last week that if you “combine” average wage increases with “the direct relief my administration’s provided . . . disposable income has actually gone up 2 percent this year, even after accounting for higher prices.”
FOX59

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
Boston Herald

Ponnuru: Biden’s inflation pitch doesn’t pass the laugh test

President Joe Biden has taken to saying that the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn’t just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats’ political project. The first weakness of Biden’s argument is that the timing is all wrong. On Nov. 10, the White House...
The Guardian

Democrats need to admit that inflation is real – or voters will turn on them

Inflation is rapidly becoming a problem for the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. They need to get a grip on it before it imperils their wider agenda and sinks their chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. As they think about how to address it, one thing is certain: what they’ve been doing so far isn’t working. A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, and the same number consider the issue “very important” in their evaluations of his presidency. Among those Americans concerned about the state of the economy, nearly nine in 10 ranked inflation as a reason why. Clearly something has to change.
MSNBC

America's democracy is failing — and the world knows it

A number of non-governmental organizations that have long worked to rebuild communities in countries beset by violent and intractable conflicts — places that have collapsed under the weight of mass atrocities, political assassinations, authoritarian take overs, and widespread citizen violence — have shifted focus to a new subject: The United States.
