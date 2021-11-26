ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 2 Long Years, Crowds Of Shoppers Downtown Are Thrilled To Be Out And About Again This Black Friday

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday crowds flooded downtown Chicago all day and into the night this Black Friday – in a way we haven’t seen in two years. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, there was a constant stream of people along thoroughfares such as Michigan Avenue and State Street. The consensus...

