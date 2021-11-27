ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Alex DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 3-2

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgdvB_0d7mTudb00

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Friday.

DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 break.

Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak against St. Louis. The Blackhawks improved to 6-2-0 under interim coach Derek King.

“To be a good team, you’ve got to win those games,” DeBrincat said. “Even when you’re down, you’ve got to come back to find a way and I think that’s what we did tonight. Hopefully, we can build on that.”

Chicago started the season 1-9-2 and was all-but unresponsive under Jeremy Colliton. King took over Nov. 6.

“Earlier in the season, we were down 2-0 and it’s probably over,” DeBrincat said. “But I think we had a good reset there in the (first) intermission and came out and played strong.”

Brandon Hagel scored for the third straight game — on a deflection with 5:04 left in the third — to tie it at 2. At the edge of the crease, Hagel redirected Seth Jones’ shot from the point past Binnington.

The Blackhawks outshot the Blues 10-2 in the third and patiently took charge of the game.

“We talked about it earlier, about the confidence these guys are building every game, the ups and downs,” King said. “I thought the second and third for us was the best we’ve played — just simple hockey and just stuck with the program.”

And the Blues were down a forward after David Perron left with an upper-body injury in the first period and didn’t return.

“It seemed like we didn’t have much in the tank,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “I think we ran out of energy.”

Jujhar Khaira also scored in regulation for Chicago, which got 23 saves from Kevin Lankinen and two assists from Jones.

Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev scored in the first period for St. Louis. Binnington made 24 saves as the Blues slipped to 2-5-2 in their last nine.

The Blackhawks beat the Blues for the first time since April 3, 2019.

The Blues edged Chicago 1-0 at St. Louis behind Binnington on Oct. 30. The two teams met only four times in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season and didn’t face each other in 2020-21 when the NHL juggled it divisions for a 56-game campaign.

Buchnevich opened the scoring 59 seconds into the first, completing a 3-on-1 break after Jones got caught up ice. Buchnevich fired in his second goal in two goal games into an open net after taking Jordan Kyrou’s cross-ice feed.

Barbashev’s power-play goal with 3:21 left in the first made it 2-0. After Robert Thomas’ centering pass hit his a skate, Barbashev popped a loose puck from just outside the crease past a screened Lankinen.

Khaira cut it to 2-1 34 seconds into the second period, batting in a rebound of Mike Hardman’s shot from midair.

Binnington made a glove save on Hardman’s close-in attempt, but the goalie flipped the puck straight up. At the goal line, Khaira waited for the puck to drop below the crossbar, then tapped it in.

NOTES: Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews remained without a goal in his first 20 games this season after his apparent tying score 4:30 into the first period was disallowed following a video review. Toews fired a loose puck into an empty net after it rolled off the heel of Binnington’s stick behind the net, but linemate Patrick Kane was ruled offside entering the zone on the play… The Blackhawks placed F Adam Gaudette on waivers Friday. The 25-year-old has a goal and an assist in eight games. King said there just wasn’t room or Gaudette in the lineup …. St. Louis veteran F James Neal missed his second straight game after “tweaking” something in pracrice on Wednesday, Berube said. … Blackhawks D Wyatt Kalynuk played his first game this season. Chicago F Dylan Strome and D Caleb Jones were a healthy scratches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Blackhawks fans band together to support Troy Murray in cancer battle

CHICAGO – From her seats just below the radio booth at the United Center, Katrina Vlasich has become a friend of the WGN broadcast team. When analyst Troy Murray revealed he was battling cancer, she decided to become a captain of ‘Team Murray.’ Vlasich helped personally produce the equipment, if you will, and offered it […]
NHL
The Associated Press

Blackhawks beat Kraken 4-2 for fourth straight win

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex DeBrincat wants to become a well-rounded player and not be classified as only a goal scorer. That means handing out assists and maybe even the occasional fight. “A long way to go but trying to become a more complete player, not just a shooter. Just keep...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Derek King
Person
David Perron
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Kevin Lankinen
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Adam Gaudette
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Jonathan Toews
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Ot#Ap#The Chicago Blackhawks#The St Louis Blues 3 2
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
The Associated Press

Jets score 3 in 2nd period, beat Oilers 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored in the second period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Western Conference-leading Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Josh Morrissey had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Fulton Sun

Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals as Stars beat Blues 4-1

DALLAS — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals Saturday night, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Hintz became the first Dallas player with two short-handed goals in a game. Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an empty-netter for the Stars.
NHL
Derrick

Faulk scores 100th goal, Blues beat Golden Knights 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues,...
NHL
WGN News

WGN News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy