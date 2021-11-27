California 'encourages' shoplifting and crimes: Tammy Bruce

On this episode of WTF California, we recap how great Reno is compared to California in terms of COVID and lawlessness. We give a plug to Monica’s which will open Tuesday in the City of Antioch. We discuss how California Criminal Justice Reforms are responsible for these major crime waves of mob behavior with organized retail theft. San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Oakland, Hayward, San Jose were all targets. Locally, the Oakley Police Chief was let go as of Nov. 18 while the City of Antioch City Clerk continues to play games with recall proponents of Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Antioch Police Department responded to two more shootings over the weekend. Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom refuses to lift the COVID state of emergency.

