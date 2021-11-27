ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California 'encourages' shoplifting and crimes: Tammy Bruce

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

cbslocal.com

Smash And Grab Crimes On Rise Across California

Smash and grab burglaries are on the rise across California. Billionaire businessman and The Grove owner Rick Caruso lashed out at local leaders after the Nordstrom at The Grove Monday night was hit by up to 20 smash-and-grab burglars. Tom Wait reports.
New York Post

‘Experts’ slammed for saying California crime spree isn’t ‘looting’

Police and law enforcement experts in California are arguing that the term “looting” shouldn’t be used to describe the recent large-scale thefts in California because it has racial connotations. Despite dozens of stores and businesses across California being ransacked over the weekend in a brazen crime spree, some authorities seem...
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Businesses Continue to Receive Beating Thanks to Soft on Crime Stance

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how California is experiencing the failed extreme progressive movement in terms of crime and what being criminal friendly does to the civil society. City of Antioch deals with 13-year-old who led police on pursuit to City of Oakley, Antioch has its own smash and grab along with many others across the state. Oakland police release new lead in killing of KRON4 security guard. CHP says 31 traffic deaths and nearly 1000 DUI’s over Thanksgiving holiday. Plus ethics complaint against Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzelez and new tax measures coming in 2022.
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County district attorney discusses 2021 unsolved crime rates, rising retail thefts across California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crimes in Fresno are going unsolved in 2021, according to crime reports obtained through a public request act from the Fresno Police Department. The reports reveal that only 13% of 580 shootings have ended in an arrest this year. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says witness cooperation is vital to […]
GV Wire

Crime Could Become California’s Hot Issue in 2022

Periodically, California experiences an uptick in crime — or at least an increase in public consciousness and concern about crime — and it becomes a political issue. During the 1970s, 1980s and into the 1990s, as crime rates and public fears were peaking, Republicans made big election gains by accusing Democratic rivals of being soft on crime.
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Media’s Fake Outrage on Crime, McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Scam and Beaver Moons

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how the media is faking it with their outrage of how bad crime is in the City of Oakland and around the state. We discuss the scam over the 63-cent Egg McMuffin today at McDonald’s–apps have gone too far. We get into this whole Oakland Coliseum plan to bring back an NFL team or gain a WNBA team. Ice rinks, thanksgiving prices going up and Kenny discusses Beaver Moons.
GV Wire

Is California at Risk of Returning to a Rational Approach to Crime?

California is at a once-in-a-generation decision point. The question before us is whether we want a society where we tolerate and excuse away ever-worsening criminal behavior, or do we want to maintain common sense accountability measures that protect public safety. As overdramatic as it may sound, those are the choices...
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Crime Wave is Earned, Monica’s in Antioch Will be a Hit as City Clerk Plays Games

On this episode of WTF California, we recap how great Reno is compared to California in terms of COVID and lawlessness. We give a plug to Monica’s which will open Tuesday in the City of Antioch. We discuss how California Criminal Justice Reforms are responsible for these major crime waves of mob behavior with organized retail theft. San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Oakland, Hayward, San Jose were all targets. Locally, the Oakley Police Chief was let go as of Nov. 18 while the City of Antioch City Clerk continues to play games with recall proponents of Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Antioch Police Department responded to two more shootings over the weekend. Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom refuses to lift the COVID state of emergency.
Prevent Shoplifting

Follow these tips to keep your business safe from shoplifters. When shoplifters steal your products, it can end up costing you big. According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, retailers reported an average loss of $461.86 per shoplifting incident in 2020. Thankfully, there are practical solutions that can help prevent shoplifters from targeting your business. Here are six of our top tips.
Times-Herald

The shoplifting capital of the USA

It ought to be possible to operate a retail store in one of America’s largest and most iconic cities, but this most basic commercial proposition is in doubt in San Francisco. The erstwhile Golden City is beset by an ongoing tide of theft that is closing down retail locations and...
oc-breeze.com

California Highway Patrol joins with local agencies to fight organized retail crimes

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests, and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state. The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) assists...
