RBI imposes monetary penalty on State Bank of India

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by an order dated November 16 has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the State Bank of India for contravention of section 19 (2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act), informed RBI....

Reliance Capital welcomes RBI's decision, blames complexity of litigation for defaults

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Reliance Capital Limited welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to resolve the company's debt in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC) Code. In a statement, the company blamed the complexity of litigation for defaults and assured to "fully co-operate with the...
Telangana govt sets up cabinet sub-panel to tackle Omicron

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Telangana government on Monday set up a cabinet sub-committee to tackle the situation that may arise due to Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus found in some countries. The four-member committee, headed by State Health Minister T Harish Rao, will recommend to the...
No case of Omicron reported in India so far: Mansukh Mandaviya in RS

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that no cases of new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' have been reported in the country, so far. "No case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in India so far," Mandaviya said in Rajya Sabha during Question...
Ambani Shows Why RBI Hates Big Business in Banking

The crisis of confidence that erupted in India’s shadow banking industry in 2018 has claimed its most high-profile casualty yet. In a surprise announcement Monday evening, the central bank said that it had superseded the board of a financier controlled by Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man, appointed an administrator, and would soon be sending the firm to the bankruptcy tribunal.
PM Modi will inaugurate FinTech leadership forum on Dec 3

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a leadership Forum on Financial Technology (FinTech) on December 3. As per the official statement, "Prime Minister will inaugurate the forum at 10 am via video conferencing ...The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond'; with various sub-themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness, FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, among others.""InFinity Forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large," said the official statement.
MHA extends Covid containment measures till December 31 considering emergence of Omicron variant

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the emergence of highly mutant Covid-19 variant B.1.1529 or Omicron cases in few countries of Africa, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended validity of Covid containment measures till December 31 to curb further spread of the deadly disease, directing state governments to take pro-active containment measures.
Morning Watch: Reliance Jio to Hike Tariff, RBI Imposes Penalty on SBI & More

Investing.com -- Reliance Industries (NS: RELI ): Following its competitors Bharti Airtel (NS: BRTI ) and Vodafone Idea (NS: VODA ), the Mukesh-Ambani backed telco has announced on Sunday to raise its prepaid tariff by 20%, starting December 1. The rate of price hike is lower than that initiated by the other two telcos.
India central bank sidesteps proposal on corporate ownership of banks

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India’s central bank said on Friday it would reform rules on the structure of private sector banks but a source familiar with the matter said the changes would not include allowing industrial groups to own lenders. Under the new rules significant shareholders in a non-state bank, known as...
India: RBI shares concerns about crypto hazards; apprehensive about crypto ads

Central banks’ policy making has played a key role in manufacturing the 2008 financial crisis. One of the responses to that crisis was Bitcoin. With its decentralized system and peer-to-peer technology, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have the potential to dismantle the traditional banking system. Therefore, the banking system has maintained a negative stance irrespective of the surge in digital asset adoption. The list includes India, one of the leading crypto nations with respect to demand.
Bank of Israel's statement after monetary policy meeting

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Monday. Following are the main points of the bank's post-meeting statement. * Israel is continuing to enjoy an expansion of economic activity despite still coping with the COVID-19 virus. However, there is still some uncertainty regarding economic activity in the medium term, particularly regarding the state of the labor market, and in view of the risk of further morbidity cycles in Israel and abroad.
India: RBI clamps down on illegal digital lending before CBDC pilot next year

As the regulatory landscape in India is expected to slowly gain clarity on the crypto front, officials appeared bullish on an Indian CBDC next year. As per local reports, a senior central bank officer confirmed,. “I think somewhere it was said that at least by the first quarter of next...
EU imposes tariffs on stainless steel from India, Indonesia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has imposed tariffs on imports of cold-rolled flat stainless steel products from India and Indonesia after an investigation found they were being sold at artificially low prices. The European Commission, which conducted the investigation, has set duties of 10.2% for Indonesia’s IRNC and 20.2%...
India's start-up Prowess in full display at Elevate-III

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ten Indian start-ups showcased their innovations to global investors from the UAE and around the world at the third session of the 'Elevate' pitching series held on Sunday in Dubai. Gracing the occasion was Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, and Duncan Mulima, Consul General of Zambia in Dubai.
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
