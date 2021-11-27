ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Beal, Caldwell-Pope Help Wizards Survive Scrappy Thunder

By Derek Parker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

After a slow start, the Wizards ground out a 101-99 win over the Thunder in Paycom Center on Friday night.

Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each scored 20 apiece. Luguentz Dort led OKC with 21 points on 50 percent shooting.

Oklahoma City got off to a hot start off the backs of Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort, who combined to score 15 points in the opening quarter.

It was Gilgeous-Alexander’s first game back after missing a pair of games due to a right ankle injury.

The fourth-year guard finished with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

After amassing a lead the Thunder let the Wizards close the gap to just two by the hot hand of Montrezl Harrell. Harrell finished with 14 points.

In the second quarter, Washington outscored OKC 31-27.

After scoring 27 points in each of the first two quarters, the Thunder struggled to see the ball through the hoop, scoring just 14 points in the third.

Josh Giddey’s continued to stuff the stat sheet, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqdpE_0d7mSrEt00
Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City would cut the lead to just one with 4:20 remaining via a Darius Bazley 3-pointer.

After a strong defensive effort, OKC would have a shot at the game with 2.8 seconds remaining, but Gilgeous-Alexander’s shot wouldn’t go.

OKC will be back in action against the Rockets on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Deni Avdija Dedicates Wizards' Win Over Pelicans to Bradley Beal

WASHINGTON -- After the Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night for their fifth straight victory and to secure their best start to a season in 47 years, Deni Avdija wanted to shout out someone who wasn't there to enjoy the moment with the rest of his teammates.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“It wasn’t easy”: Bradley Beal hails teammates after team’s emphatic comeback victory in Wizards vs Heat clash

The Washington Wizards have looked like a team to beat in the NBA 2021-22 Season. Having made the required additions in the team, the Wizards look like a pitch perfect side with Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie and KCP coming into the roster. Moreover, it has helped Bradley Beal to improve his scoring prowess as well. The latest to add to this is the team’s comeback victory in Wizards vs Heat showdown.
NBA
Yardbarker

Wizards Notes: Beal, Hot Start, Hachimura, Bertans, Injury Updates

The Wizards are off to a 11-5 start, sitting just 1.5 games back of the Nets for the first seed in the East. They’ve had their struggles offensively, as key contributors in Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant on that end have either missed significant time or haven’t played at all.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bradley Beal (personal) playing for Wizards without minutes limit

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal will not have a minutes limit Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Beal is returning after missing the past two games for personal reasons. Aaron Holiday is expected to return to the second unit after filling in with the starters. numberFire's models project Beal for...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hoopsrumors.com

Southeast Notes: Wizards, Beal, Bridges, Heat, Hunter

Explaining the decision to sign general manager Tommy Sheppard to a contract extension, Wizards owner Ted Leonsis told Ava Wallace of The Washington Post that he believes in continuity and said the move is a reflection of Sheppard’s full body of work rather than the team’s hot start this season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal's Status For Washington Wizards Game On Wednesday

The Washington Wizards will have their All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal back in the lineup when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. View the original article to see embedded media. Bradley Beal has missed the last two games for the Washington Wizards (both wins), and will return to the...
NBA
NBC Washington

Bradley Beal ‘Ecstatic' for Tommy Sheppard's Promotion to Wizards President

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal is in his 10th year with the Wizards organization, but his connections to Tommy Sheppard go back further than that. Sheppard was blown away scouting Beal as a 16-year-old and did much of the legwork, then as the Wizards' assistant GM, before the team drafted him third overall in 2012.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Luguentz Dort
NBC Sports

Wizards offense falls flat in Beal's return vs. Hornets

The Washington Wizards lost to the Charlotte Hornets 97-87 on Wednesday night on the road. Here are five observations from what went down... Wednesday night's game against the Hornets pitted the Wizards up against a good team with a good offense on the road. It is not surprising they had some trouble, it just came in an unexpected way.
NBA
Washington Post

Bradley Beal returns, but Wizards fall flat and five-game winning streak is snapped

CHARLOTTE — The Washington Wizards entered their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday with a chance to make some franchise history. They also had a clear edict: Don’t let the game become a track meet. Charlotte, led by the magnetic LaMelo Ball and forward Miles Bridges, thrives in transition,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal, Montrezl Harrell, and Wes Unseld Jr. after the Wizards loss to Hornets

The Washington Wizards were hoping some fourth-quarter magic would work for them like they did the other night. However, that fourth-quarter magic ran out as the Wizards fell to the Hornets for the second time in five days with a 109-103 defeat. Listen to what Bradley Beal, Montrezl Harrell, and Wes Unseld Jr. had to say after the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Scrappy#Caldwell Pope#Okc
ClutchPoints

3 non-Bradley Beal reasons behind Wizards’ scorching start to season

There have been a handful of unexpected risers early in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors were projected as playoff teams, but both have rapidly risen to the top of their respective conferences faster than most expected. But the biggest shock of the season has to be the Washington Wizards.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBC Sports

Why Beal already believes this year's Wizards are special

Sometimes, you just know. That's the sentiment Bradley Beal shared with NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller recently when describing why he feels this year's Wizards team is different than several past iterations the star shooting guard has been a part of. The Wizards are off to a strong start this...
NBA
NBC Washington

All About Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal With Stats and Contract Info

All about Wizards star Bradley Beal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Drafted third overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, Bradley Beal has been a franchise building block for the Wizards ever since he entered the league. In 10 seasons, he's made three All-Star games and five playoff appearances with...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Bradley Beal fueled by something deeper than winning

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has opened up about what has been his new motivation this season. Heading into a regular season game against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month, Bradley Beal learned of the death of his grandmother. Despite grieving, the Wizards marksman still hit the basketball court and even dropped 15 points in 37 minutes of basketball.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
82
Followers
719
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy