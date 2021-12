The City of Baldwin’s annual “Shop With a Hero” provided 20 children in need with toys and clothing in time for the holiday season on Wednesday. For many children across the United States and in Habersham County, financial hardship is a reality that takes away from holiday fun, but Baldwin’s Fire and Police Departments made sure that children in need would have clothes to keep them warm and toys under the Christmas tree this winter.

