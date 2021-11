Magic fans have been told for quite some time that Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz have been doing well with their rehab process. Still, when it comes to their returns, details are limited and timelines are non-existent. That continued for the most part on Friday when Jeff Weltman met with the media to provide an update on the two players as both rehab from a torn ACL. The main takeaway was that Fultz, who tore his ACL in early January, has been practicing with the Lakeland Magic and is ramping up to live action. Isaac, who tore his ACL in August of 2020, is not yet at that stage.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO