Logan, UT

Aggies happy to be home, face Mavericks

By Shawn Harrison sports editor
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

After spending nearly two weeks on the road, the Aggie men’s basketball team is happy to be home for three straight games. Utah State welcomes UT Arlington to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Saturday night. Tipoff between the former Western Athletic Conference foes will be at 7 o’clock. “It’s...

