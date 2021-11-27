OSU head football coach agrees to 6-year contract extension

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University head football coach Jonathan Smith agreed to a new contract Friday that will keep him with the team through 2027.

Athletics director Scott Barnes announced the contract agreement Friday.

Smith was hired as the head coach on Nov. 29, 2017 and in the last four years, the team has made strides toward success.

The Beavers are going into Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks with seven victories, the most since 2013. This is also the first time the Beavers have been bowl eligible since that season.

The Beavers are also averaging 33.1 points per game, which is among the top single-season marks in school history.

“The continuity of our coaches and football staff has been a key reason for the success our student-athletes have had on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. I’m thrilled the work by everyone in our program has been noticed, and they are being rewarded to help us continue to build this in the best possible way,” Smith said.

He also thanked OSU administrators for their belief and commitment to the football program. On twitter, he said, “We ain’t done yet! Go Beavs!”

In a statement Friday, Barnes said, “Coach Smith has led the resurgence of our football program in a way that has made all of Beaver Nation proud… A strong foundation has been laid for success and the future of Beaver football is bright due to Coach Smith’s leadership.”

Barnes also noted the team’s success in the classroom. The Beavers have gone 11 consecutive terms with a 3.0+ team GPA.

During his coaching career, Smith has been a part of nine bowl games and had back-to-back trips to the Fiesta Bowl when he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at University of Washington.

Oregon State University said the salary increases for Smith, his assistant coaches and football staff do not include any state funds.

