Why Jason Sudeikis Reignited Romance With Keeley Hazell Amid Olivia Wilde Heartbreak: Report

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late November 2021, starting with this long-rumored couple… For nearly a year now, there have been questions about the nature of Jason Sudeikis's relationship with model-actress Keeley Hazell. When they were first linked in February 2021, multiple media outlets reported that the "Ted Lasso" star was keeping things casual while processing his late-2020 split from long-term partner Olivia Wilde and her subsequent romance with Harry Styles. In late June, it seemed like Jason and Keeley — a British glamour model-turned-actress who's appeared on "Ted Lasso" and reportedly served as the inspiration for Juno Temple's on-screen alter ego on the hit Apple TV+ series — were finally ready to go public. But the following month, Page Six reported that, according to a source, the "Saturday Night Live" alum was "not seeing anyone" and was "definitely not with Keeley." Well, Jason was definitely with Keeley on Nov. 22 when photographers caught the funnyman making out with the bikini-clad beauty on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (See photos here.) Over the summer — after she and Jason apparently pressed pause — Keeley seemingly reconciled with rumored ex David Walliams. She and the English comedian even made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of "Last Night in Soho" on Oct. 9.

