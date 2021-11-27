ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Week Ahead – Pressure Mounting on Central Banks

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor months now the main topic of conversation in the markets has been inflation. Is there too much of it, is it here to stay, and are monetary policymakers actually going to do something about it? Of all the risks facing the global economy and the markets this winter, that had...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
BUSINESS
fox44news.com

Powell says COVID variant clouds inflation, economic outlook

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that the appearance of a new COVID-19 variant could slow the economy and hiring, while also raising uncertainty about inflation. The recent increase in delta cases and the emergence of the omicron variant “pose downside risks to employment and economic activity...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

New Omicron Strain Could SLow Global Economic Recovery

COVID-19 is becoming a major topic for investors once again amid fears that a new virus strain Omicron could slow the global economic recovery after a nearly two-year pandemic. Until Friday, investors were optimistic about the strength of the global economic recovery amid widespread availability of vaccines and advances in treatment, despite concerns about steadily rising inflation. But late last week, global stock markets lost $3.3 trillion in market value as investors faced a question of whether they were too early to discount a possible pandemic resolution due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa. Although there is still little about a new version, scientists said it has a large number of mutations that could make it resistant to vaccines and more easily transmissible than the Delta variant. But there is positive news. On Sunday, the South African Medical Association chairman said the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus, though more contagious, causes mild illness without obvious symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Struggling for Traction as Virus Headwinds Mount

The Euro-Dollar exchange rate ended last week with a steamrolling rally alongside the safe-haven Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen but could struggle for further traction over the coming days if global markets stabilise and as coronavirus related risks mount on the European continent. Europe’s single currency rallied more than 100...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Who Cares about Inflation When There is an Omicron Covid Variant?

“Early indications show this variant may be more transmittable than the Delta variant, and current vaccines may be less effective against it”. Last week began with worries about inflation and concerns that the Fed would taper more quickly than Powell led markets to believe at the last FOMC meeting. The week ended with the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus (Omicron) that sent markets into a freefall. As of the time of this writing, there are still many unknowns, and markets remain fearful! We’ll get additional information this week on interest rate expectations, as Powell and Yellen testify to the Senate Banking Committee. By the way, Powell was reappointed as Fed Chairman last week! In addition, several countries released oil from their Reserves. With the extra oil and the fears of lack of demand, OPEC+ will be challenged as to whether they should cut supply! Also, with December approaching, watch end of month data and the US Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday!
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Week ahead: US data, slew of central bank policy meetings in focus

Investors were set to be treated to a barrage of economic data and central bank rate decisions during the coming week, notwithstanding the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US on Thursday. Stateside, investors would have to digest a slew of economic data on Wednesday, including readings for weekly jobless claims,...
MARKETS
moneyweek.com

Rising inflation puts central banks’ credibility at stake

The US Federal Reserve is “running out of excuses” for high inflation, says James Mackintosh in The Wall Street Journal. US consumer prices rose by 6.2% year-on-year in October, the fastest rate since 1990. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, hit an annual 4.6%, the highest since 1991.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Central Banks In Focus

Central banks are heavily in focus on Wednesday as we get a bunch of inflation data from across the globe and hear from a number of policymakers whose views on the trend will set the tone for the markets. Stock markets have been struggling to build on a strong earnings...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gdp#Us Dollar#Omicron#Fed
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Omicron causes severe or mild illness symptoms

The new Covid-variant which caused havoc across markets last Friday has been labelled “Omicron”. The WHO declared it a “variant of concern”. The jury is still out whether Omicron causes severe or mild illness symptoms. Answering that question will be crucial in assessing the new Covid-variant’s shelf date as a market theme. In the very short term, we’d prefer to err on the side of caution as several governments reacted very promptly in introducing travel restrictions to slow the virus from spreading. Friday’s market moves were impressive. Investors decided to take some chips off the table as uncertainty over the new Covid-variant was very high ahead of the weekend. Better to be safe than sorry. European stock markets lost 4%-5% with main US indices ending 2.5% lower. Heavy risk aversion generated a bid for core bonds. US yields declined by 13.6 bps (30-yr) to 18.3 bps (5-yr) in a move where the belly of the curve outperformed the wings. The US 10-yr yield’s test of the October high at 1.7% abruptly ended, but the medium term technical picture isn’t altered yet. The German yield curve showed more of a bull flattening trend with yields shedding 2.2 bps (2-yr) to 8.6 bps (10-yr). The German 10-yr yield’s attempt to retake lost support at -0.19% ended in a similar sudden way. It is currently back to testing key support at -0.35% (November low & 62% retracement on August-October move higher). 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany widened marginally with Greece (+4 bps) underperforming. The ECB’s ostrich politics on inflation for once helped the euro. In the heavy risk-off market setting, EUR/USD rebounded from the low 1.12 area to close near 1.1330. Relative yield dynamics and EUR’s absolute JPY characteristics help explain the single currency’s unusual outperformance during risk aversion. Only JPY and CHF were in an even better position. USD/JPY dropped two big figures from the low 115 to the low 113, coming off the best levels since 2017. EUR/JPY set a new YTD low below 128 with EUR/CHF at a multi-year low sub 1.0450. EUR/GBP followed EUR/USD’s bounce higher to close just below 0.85.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling eyes 11-month lows on Omicron concerns

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sterling dived back towards a 11-month low on Monday as investors weighed the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the outlook for the British economy. While British health authorities have yet to annouce any major increase in COVID restrictions, traders have quietly whittled away...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Focus On Emerging Central Bank Rate Decisions In Session

Emerging central bank rate decisions in focus (Turkey expected to cut while South Africa looks to embark on tightening). New Zealand Q4 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): 3.0% v 2.3% prior [10-year high]. Japan economic stimulus spending said to require ¥55.7T [~¥78.9T when including spending by the private sector]; confirms...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Turkey’s Lira Slides to Historic Low Ahead of Central Bank Meeting

ISTANBUL—Turkey’s currency sank to a historic low against the dollar on Thursday as investors fled the lira in anticipation of a central-bank decision to cut interest rates demanded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The lira dropped to 10.97 against the dollar early Thursday morning before rebounding to 10.66. The currency...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Yen and Franc Consolidate as Market Sentiment Stabilized for Now

The forex markets are staying in consolidative mode today as overall market sentiment stabilized. Major European indexes are paring some of last week’s losses while US futures also point to higher open. But it remains to be seen if it’s just a dead cat bounce, or a reversal. Canadian and Australian Dollar are currently the stronger ones for today, while Euro, Yen and Swiss Franc are the softest.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Dollar and Yen Stay in Consolidation, Awaiting Next Move

Overall market sentiment is stable, with major Asian indexes mixed, following the recovery in US stocks overnight. Yen and Dollar soften slightly after turning into consolidations, but Swiss Franc is still strong. Commodity currencies are mixed with no follow through buying with the current rebound attempt. In other markets, Gold is struggling in tight range below 1800 handle. WTI crude oil is flip-flopping around 70 handle, with no momentum for a sustainable rebound.
MARKETS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy