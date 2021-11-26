ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Kristin Chenoweth sing ‘Happiness (Is Christmas)’

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristin Chenoweth has a new holiday album called “Happiness...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Kristin Chenoweth Offers How She and Idina Menzel Could Appear in the Wicked Movie

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Kristin Chenoweth Offers Her Two Cents on a Wicked Cameo. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to talk about her engagement, new holiday album and more. The Tony winner also told the story of first meeting Ariana Grande, who, as previously reported, will play Glinda, the role Chenoweth originated on Broadway, in the Wicked movie. Cheno also revealed an idea for her and original co-star Idina Menzel to make a cameo in the forthcoming film. Get the scoop below!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Hoda
Yardbarker

Kristin Chenoweth 'couldn't be happier' Ariana Grande will play Glinda in 'Wicked' movie

Ariana Grande has known she wanted to be Glinda in "Wicked" since she was at least 10 years old, according to Kristin Chenoweth, who originally played Glinda on Broadway. "I couldn't be happier," Chenoweth said of Grande's casting in Jon M. Chu's forthcoming "Wicked" film adaptation, which was announced earlier this month. "I've known her since she was 10, y'all. She came to the show, and she was like, 'I want to be Glinda!' in the same exact voice as she has now — just like me — and I said, 'You can be.' And then her nana says, 'Oh, you gotta sing for her.' And she did. And she blew me away."
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Christina Perri shares special performance of ‘Roses in the Rain’

As the Citi Music series continues, chart-topping singer-songwriter Christina Perri joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about “Songs for Rosie,” her deeply personal new album of lullabies dedicated to her late daughter. She also shares a special performance of “Roses in the Rain.”Nov. 30, 2021.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tori Kelly Finds Comfort in ‘North Star’ on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist’

Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...
MOVIES
Sandusky Register

Happy Christmas, happy life

There once was a reporter who used the word "eschew" (pronounced a-schoo, to refrain from, give up, forgo, forswear, shun, renounce or swear off) in the lead sentence to a story. "Don't ever do that again," his editor told him, "unless you spell it differently, and you're writing about what people wear on their feet."
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Citi
TODAY.com

Kathie Lee Gifford: I have a very sweet man in my life

For the first time in two years, Kathie Lee Gifford is back in Studio 1A in person to talk about her new book, “The Jesus I Know,” as well as her life in Nashville, the weddings of her children Cassidy and Cody, and much more. “I’m in love with where I live, I have a very sweet man in my life,” she reveals.Nov. 30, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jackson Roloff Hospitalized: Tori Explains Why

Little People, Big World star Jackson Roloff has been hospitalized. His mom, Tori shared the sad news with fans, letting them know what’s new with her son. In the update, she shared all the details about what’s going on with her four-year-old. Keep reading to get the latest update about Jackson and his health.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy