Watch Kristin Chenoweth sing ‘Happiness (Is Christmas)’

Grace Gaustad has just released her new Christmas cover “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and we have your exclusive first look at the music video right here!. The 19-year-old singer gets in the holiday spirit by adding decorations to her tree and wrapping presents in the visual. “I have...
It’s now official that Ariana Grande has landed her absolute dream role. After manifesting this publicly since 2011, she is officially Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. Kristin Chenoweth, the original Glinda Broadway actress, Team Ariana The Voice mentor, and Grande’s friend, couldn’t be happier for her. On...
Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Kristin Chenoweth Offers Her Two Cents on a Wicked Cameo. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to talk about her engagement, new holiday album and more. The Tony winner also told the story of first meeting Ariana Grande, who, as previously reported, will play Glinda, the role Chenoweth originated on Broadway, in the Wicked movie. Cheno also revealed an idea for her and original co-star Idina Menzel to make a cameo in the forthcoming film. Get the scoop below!
Ariana Grande has known she wanted to be Glinda in "Wicked" since she was at least 10 years old, according to Kristin Chenoweth, who originally played Glinda on Broadway. "I couldn't be happier," Chenoweth said of Grande's casting in Jon M. Chu's forthcoming "Wicked" film adaptation, which was announced earlier this month. "I've known her since she was 10, y'all. She came to the show, and she was like, 'I want to be Glinda!' in the same exact voice as she has now — just like me — and I said, 'You can be.' And then her nana says, 'Oh, you gotta sing for her.' And she did. And she blew me away."
As the Citi Music series continues, chart-topping singer-songwriter Christina Perri joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about “Songs for Rosie,” her deeply personal new album of lullabies dedicated to her late daughter. She also shares a special performance of “Roses in the Rain.”Nov. 30, 2021.
Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday.
Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...
There once was a reporter who used the word "eschew" (pronounced a-schoo, to refrain from, give up, forgo, forswear, shun, renounce or swear off) in the lead sentence to a story. "Don't ever do that again," his editor told him, "unless you spell it differently, and you're writing about what people wear on their feet."
Ready to see your favorite stars tackle some hilarious competitions? Host Jimmy Fallon is bringing some of his favorite Tonight Show games -- along with new music, dance and trivia challenges -- to his upcoming variety game show, That's My Jam!. Premiering Monday, Jan. 3 on NBC, each episode of...
Julia Roberts is celebrating the birthday of her two eldest children in the sweetest way. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to mark the 17th birthday of her twin daughter and son, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, with a never-before-seen baby photo. The rare snapshot, which was taken in 2004,...
Demi Moore has had years of experience setting fashion statements, and she just made another major one at a star-studded red carpet. The actress attended the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in the most extravagant of gowns that you won't forget anytime soon. The black and white...
For the first time in two years, Kathie Lee Gifford is back in Studio 1A in person to talk about her new book, “The Jesus I Know,” as well as her life in Nashville, the weddings of her children Cassidy and Cody, and much more. “I’m in love with where I live, I have a very sweet man in my life,” she reveals.Nov. 30, 2021.
Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news.
Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline:
We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
Will Smith has admitted his “heart shattered” when his son Jaden asked to be emancipated when he was a 15-year-old. The King Richard star opened up about the struggles his son faced after their 2013 film After Earth bombed commercially and critically, with Jaden enduring attacks from the media. Writing...
Memory lane! Danny Moder shared a throwback photo of his and Julia Roberts’ twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, while celebrating their 17th birthday. “These rabble rousers,” the cinematographer, 52, captioned a Sunday, November 28, Instagram upload. “Seventeen today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood.”. In the post, the Los Angeles...
Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
Julia Roberts is on cloud nine over the Thanksgiving weekend, not only enjoying the holiday but also celebrating a special family occasion. The actress shared a throwback picture on her social media of herself with her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, from when they were just babies. The two looked as...
Julia Roberts just posted a rare throwback photo of her twins in honor of their birthday. Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder turned 17 on Sunday, and their proud mom marked the special day by sharing a photo of them when they were babies. In the adorable snapshot, Roberts holds both bundles...
Little People, Big World star Jackson Roloff has been hospitalized. His mom, Tori shared the sad news with fans, letting them know what’s new with her son. In the update, she shared all the details about what’s going on with her four-year-old. Keep reading to get the latest update about Jackson and his health.
WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.
On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman.
To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
Comments / 0