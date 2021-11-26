Watch Kristin Chenoweth sing ‘Happiness (Is Christmas)’

Ariana Grande has known she wanted to be Glinda in "Wicked" since she was at least 10 years old, according to Kristin Chenoweth, who originally played Glinda on Broadway. "I couldn't be happier," Chenoweth said of Grande's casting in Jon M. Chu's forthcoming "Wicked" film adaptation, which was announced earlier this month. "I've known her since she was 10, y'all. She came to the show, and she was like, 'I want to be Glinda!' in the same exact voice as she has now — just like me — and I said, 'You can be.' And then her nana says, 'Oh, you gotta sing for her.' And she did. And she blew me away."

