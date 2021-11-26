ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Webcast with Rob Haswell

By Rob Haswell
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure has kept our area clear overnight and allowed us...

www.fox6now.com

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warming Trend Continues This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dominant high-pressure system is locked over the southeastern US and the Gulf of Mexico. This means that a long stretch of dry weather is in the forecast for South Florida with warming temperatures. Tuesday night calls for tranquil conditions with just a few clouds and a light northeast wind. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s. (CBS4) Not so chilly but still a cool start for Wednesday, so, a light sweater or jacket will do as you head out the door to work and school in the morning. Then sunshine with clouds mixing in for the afternoon. Wednesday’s high will top the upper 70s. The warming trend is small, but it continues through the weekend. High temperatures will start to hit 80 degrees Thursday afternoon and then the lower 80s by Saturday. At the same time, the mornings will feel a little milder. Low temperatures will creep up to the upper 60s by the weekend. As far as that high pressure system goes, it is sticking around through Sunday. However, forecast models are hinting the next cold front could arrive early next week.
MIAMI, FL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

A few light rain/snow showers are possible on Wednesday morning but the big stories are the wind and the warmer air. High temperatures around 50 on Wednesday with a southwesterly breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
#Rain And Snow#Weather Webcast
gardnernews.com

Weatherization

With temperatures falling and the growing season ending, the USD 231 grounds staff used compressed air to blow out all of the irrigation systems across the school district. This operation took approximately one week and is performed to prevent damage from freezing weather conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Boston

December Weather Preview: Could Boston Have A White Christmas?

BOSTON (CBS) – Winter has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of December and meteorological winter (December-January-February). In case you missed it, the WBZ weather team put out a forecast for the coming winter a few weeks back and essentially called for more of the same…milder than average, less snow than average. But that is for the winter as a whole. What about December? Let’s start with the easy part, week 1… Temperatures for the first week of December will likely end up below average. The average high for this period is between 45-46 and the average low between 32-33. Wednesday (Dec 1)...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Moves In Along With Warmer Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees. In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today’s high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th. While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain. Photo...
PITTSBURGH, PA

