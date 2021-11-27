ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The federal government is sending doctors and nurses to Michigan as COVID-19 cases rise

By Amanda Watts, Jason Hanna, CNN
Cover picture for the articleRelated video above: National Guard could be called up to help hospitals, New Hampshire governor says. With Michigan's COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers hovering near all-time highs, the federal government will send doctors, nurses and others to support certain hospitals, the state health department said Wednesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...

