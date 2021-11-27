18-Year-Old Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Photos On Snapchat To Teenage Girl In Custody

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old accused of sending inappropriate photos on Snapchat to a 15-year-old girl is now in custody.

Police say Jake Alexander Starek is now in custody. He is also accused of trying to get the girl to send him nude photos, authorities say.

Starek, a student at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, is facing a felony charge of unlawful contact with a minor, among other charges.