Soda Springs, CA

Boreal Mountain Re-Opens After Surprise Halloween Storm

By Laura Haefeli
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKiR1_0d7mPMD500

SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) – After a surprise Halloween snowstorm melted away quickly, Tahoe area resorts are finally re-open for the official start of the snow season.

“That was pretty crazy. It’s kind of a little hoax,” says Snowboarder T.J. Biorelli.

The false start to the season created quite a frenzy, with resorts filling up quickly. Unfortunately, when the continued snowfall didn’t come, they were forced to shut down—that is, until now.

“That was a month ago and they’re just opening back up,” says Biorelli.

Boreal mountain spent one week before reopening, making snow themselves, prepping for the official start of snow season.

“We’re really happy it’s open today,” says Tom Nelson, excited to make first tracks after a full thanksgiving dinner choosing snowboarding over shopping.

“No Christmas shopping today so we came up here instead. We love it up here. We hope people come up in droves and the snow falls and everyone’s able to enjoy it,” says Nelson.

Even first-timers are hitting the slopes—both adults and children are enjoying the snow.

“I started getting the hang of things it was really fun,” says skier, Ruby Maldonado.

Boreal had approximately 800 visitors today and the staff is hoping that number will increase through the weekend.

Comments / 1

