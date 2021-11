In the Grizzlies home contest against the Atlanta Hawks, the team's starting point guard left the game with an apparent leg injury. Towards the end of the first quarter, Morant was trying to find his way past the Hawks' Kevin Huerter and seemed to injury his left leg as he started moving out towards the 3-point line with a limp without wanting to put any pressure on his left leg.

