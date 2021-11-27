ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
tucson.com
 3 days ago

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/....

tucson.com

CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bobo's tenure as Auburn OC comes to an early end

Mike Bobo was fired Monday as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, multiple sources close to the football program told Auburn Undercover. Bobo, who joined first-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff last January, moved to Auburn from South Carolina. He was the former head coach at Colorado State and the long-time offensive coordinator at Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KMOV

Red Friday: Here's how to score 2022 Cardinals regular season tickets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Friday, Cardinals fans will be able to buy select 2022 regular season tickets. Variety of five, six and ten-game ticket packs centered around high demand games, such as Opening Day, will be available to purchase online. Here’s what is including in the Red Friday packaging:
BASEBALL
heraldsun.com

Friday’s live high school football scores in North Carolina

Friday night, the N.C. Independent Schools will name state championship in its Division I and Division II classes. Also scheduled is the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs. Follow scores all night on our live score tracker. Friday’s N.C high school football playoff schedule. Class...
HIGH SCHOOL
tucson.com

No. 13 Brigham Young 35, Southern Cal 31

USC_Dart 6 run (P.Lewis kick), 8:09. BYU_Allgeier 5 run (Oldroyd kick), 5:45. BYU_K.Hill 41 pass from Hall (Oldroyd kick), 11:37. USC_Malepeai 2 run (P.Lewis kick), 7:12. USC_Bryant 10 pass from Dart (McRee pass from Dart), 11:03. BYU_McChesney 7 run (Oldroyd kick), 3:57. A_55,926. BYUUSC. First downs2727. Total Net Yards465458. Rushes-yards42-18944-210.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tucson.com

Christon lifts Grambling St. over Morgan St. 74-59

PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Christon had 24 points as Grambling State topped Morgan State 74-59 on Sunday night at the HBCU Challenge. Danya Kingsby added 20 points for the Tigers. Christon shot 8 for 10 from the field. AJ Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds for Grambling State (2-4)....
COLLEGE SPORTS
tucson.com

Scott, LMU host Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon (5-1) vs. Loyola Marymount (4-2) Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Grand Canyon will face Eli Scott and Loyola Marymount. The junior Blacksher has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games. Scott, a senior, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.
BASKETBALL

