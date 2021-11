He's back on the ice, but not playing in games, and won't be until the calendar hits 2022, so new Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch is making the most of his time. Tuch is watching games to study coach Don Granato's system and to learn the tendencies of his future teammates. He's hanging around the dressing room, trying to get to know a new teammate or two every time he visits. He visited with the 11-Day Power Play hockey marathon at RiverWorks and is getting ready to transfer the work of his AT9 Foundation from Vegas to Buffalo, where it will continue the fight against pediatric cancer and other challenges in children's lives.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO