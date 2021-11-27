ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested after police say explosives found in car on I-65

wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShooting investigation off Lloyd Noland Pkwy in Jefferson Co....

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Body Found In Vacant Lot In Washington

By: Shelley Bortz WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The search continues for the killer of an 18-year-old man after police say he was shot and left for dead in a vacant lot in the City of Washington. The woman who found the body, a mother herself, said it’s a sight she’ll never forget. “This was somebody’s child laying the yard next to me,” Monica Scott said. It was around 9:15 a.m. Sunday when Scott let her dogs outside and she said they would not stop barking so she went upstairs to look out the window. There, she saw what she believed to...
WASHINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#I 65#Christmas Lighting#Explosives#Lloyd Noland Pkwy#Jefferson Co
Salina Post

Police: Man, woman found dead inside car in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a car in Olathe, Kansas. Gunshots were reported Saturday morning in Olathe. Police found two people inside a car with apparent gunshot wounds. A police spokesman says the two were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the victims but say they were in their early 40s.
KANSAS STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Sanger alleyway, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been found dead in an alleyway in Sanger on Thursday, according to Sanger police officials. Police responded to a call at 10:00 a.m. about a body in an alleyway at 7th Street and Jensen Avenue. Police say they located a man in his 50’s who was unconscious and […]
SANGER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Francisco Chronicle

Man fatally shot after confronting car burglar near Lake Merritt, Oakland police say

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon near Lake Merritt after confronting someone burglarizing his car, an Oakland police official told The Chronicle. The slaying marked Oakland’s 118th homicide of the year, a figure that doesn’t include killings deemed to be in self defense, accidental or otherwise non-criminal — happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Grand Avenue, police said.
OAKLAND, CA
WGME

Man found dead after police standoff in Millinocket

MILLINOCKET (WGME) -- A man is found dead after an armed standoff in Millinocket. Police say they responded to a domestic violence report on Minuteman Drive around 8 a.m. on Monday and found a man barricaded inside with a firearm. A woman, who was allegedly the victim of domestic violence,...
MILLINOCKET, ME
10 Tampa Bay

Man stopped in car on highway shot, killed by officers after pulling gun on them, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — Officers shot and killed a man sitting in his car on the side of the highway early Sunday morning after they say he pulled a gun on them. Around 2:05 a.m., Lakeland police reportedly received a call from a state agency asking officers to respond to a "suspicious" car parked in a construction zone on Interstate 4, near exit 31 at Kathleen Road.
LAKELAND, FL
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Man shot after car accident

HARTFORD — A man was shot Saturday night in the city after being involved in a motor vehicle accident, officials said. Hartford Police officers responded to the area of Flatbush Avenue at the Interstate 84 on ramp around 11:56 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a statement by Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
HARTFORD, CT
WAFF

Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman who has been missing since Nov. 4, has been located and arrested, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Harnen, said Hannah Stephens was located in Grant on Monday by deputies, who then later arrested her.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy