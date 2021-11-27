Snow Totals For November 26, 2021

BOSTON (CBS) – The days leading up to Thanksgiving get all the hype when it comes to holiday travel. But with the weekend coming to a close, Logan Airport was packed on Sunday morning with people headed home from the holiday away. MassDOT had anticipated that Sunday would be the busiest travel day on the roads. “The big roadways we track are the ones leading to far reaches of the state and out of state – 495, turnpike always the big ones,” Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT Highway Administrator, said. ”A lot of people travel that way to go to their destinations and to return. (Interstate) 93, 95, all the biggest highways are the ones people to go. It really makes for difficult travel on those roadways if you have to be on them for any other reason.” MassDOT reminded drivers to be patient and stay focused on the road. Officials said distracted driving is to blame for most serious crashes this time of year.

