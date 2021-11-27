ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Snow Totals For November 26, 2021

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhF8x_0d7mNZ5C00

BOSTON (CBS) — The first snow flurries of the season hit Massachusetts on Friday.

Here are the latest snowfall totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service , Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers .

West Brookfield 4.2 inches
Hardwick 3.2
Sturbridge 3.0
Hubbardston 2.0
Templeton 1.5
Worcester 1.5
Auburn 1.3
Charlton 1.0
Warren 1.0

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Travelers Pack Logan Airport, Massachusetts Roadways Following Thanksgiving

BOSTON (CBS) – The days leading up to Thanksgiving get all the hype when it comes to holiday travel. But with the weekend coming to a close, Logan Airport was packed on Sunday morning with people headed home from the holiday away. MassDOT had anticipated that Sunday would be the busiest travel day on the roads. “The big roadways we track are the ones leading to far reaches of the state and out of state – 495, turnpike always the big ones,” Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT Highway Administrator, said. ”A lot of people travel that way to go to their destinations and to return. (Interstate) 93, 95, all the biggest highways are the ones people to go. It really makes for difficult travel on those roadways if you have to be on them for any other reason.” MassDOT reminded drivers to be patient and stay focused on the road. Officials said distracted driving is to blame for most serious crashes this time of year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

First Snow Flurry Of Season Hits Boston Area Friday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurry of the season hit the Boston area Friday night. Let’s break down how this happened. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers were off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushed closer to New England. The Berkshires were the first to see snow. Normally, you see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Temperatures were stuck in place for much of the morning. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Rain showers began to switch over to snow flakes for the Worcester Hills as rain tapered into the mid-afternoon. Temperatures began to fall around mid-afternoon to the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 5,497 New COVID Cases, 21 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,497 new confirmed COVID cases and 21 additional deaths in the state on Monday. COVID data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were included in Monday’s numbers. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 852,527. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,960. There were 103,125 total new tests reported. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.72%. There are 839 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 178 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Hosts Festivities For First Night Of Hanukkah

BOSTON (CBS) – Festivities took place in Boston as Sunday night marks the beginning of Hanukkah. At sundown, Jewish families lit the first candle on the Menorah. The 8-day holiday falls earlier than normal this year. Gov. Charlie Baker participated in Chabad of Boston’s Hanukkah Grand Menorah lighting. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended the 38th annual Hanukkah Menorah Kindling on Boston Common.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy