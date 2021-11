In this day and age, it’s not enough to just “be a guitar player” anymore. We are required to be our own booking agent, PR manager, and even our own recording engineer. Luckily for the latter, we have a wealth of plugins and software at our disposal to make the job a whole lot easier - and as Black Friday draws closer, we are seeing some epic Black Friday plugin deals for guitarists that will make it cheaper, too. With up to 92% off 80 plugins in the Waves early bird Black Friday sale and a downright crazy deal on AmpliTube 5 SE - which has $110 off - you are sure to find a plugin - or two - that will take your production to a whole new level.

