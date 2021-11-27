Iona faces Belmont in Kissimmee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont men's golf program announces the signing of Conner Brown and Jack Schoenberger for the 2022-23 school year. Brown, a native of Shelbyville, Tennessee, is currently ranked 10th in his class in the state of Tennessee by Junior Golf Scoreboard. During his prep career at The Webb School, Conner earned three trips to the State Tournament, finishing in the top-five twice. A two-time All-State selection, he won a Regional title in 2020 and was a two-time District Champion.
