Basketball

Iona faces Belmont in Kissimmee

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Iona (6-0) vs. Belmont (4-2) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Iona and Belmont are set to clash in a postseason game at HP Field House. Belmont earned a 74-69 win...

www.sacbee.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Iona plays Hofstra

Hofstra (1-1) vs. Iona (2-0) Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Iona both look to put winning streaks together . Hofstra won 73-63 at Duquesne in its last outing. Iona is coming off a 90-87 overtime home win over Harvard in its most recent game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liberty News

Liberty Faces Iona and Manhattan in the ASUN/MAAC Challenge

Liberty continues its road trip with two games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the ASUN/MAAC Challenge. The Flames will tip-off against Iona to begin the tournament before facing Manhattan. Liberty will square off against Iona for the fourth time in program history while this will be the first meeting ever between the Flames and Manhattan.
LYNCHBURG, VA
ESPN

Belmont visits Kennesaw St.

Belmont (2-1) vs. Kennesaw State (2-2) KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Kennesaw State both look to put winning streaks together . Each program earned a home victory on Monday. Kennesaw State earned a 117-58 win over Carver College, while Belmont won 95-89 in overtime over Furman.
KENNESAW, GA
Buffalo News

St. Francis football to face Iona Prep in Catholic state championship game

St. Francis now knows its opponent for this weekend’s New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association football championship game. Iona Prep, from New Rochelle, routed Monsignor Farrell, 49-15, for its first CHSFL AAA championship in 13 years and will host St. Francis at noon Saturday. St. Francis won its...
HIGH SCHOOL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU basketball faces huge home test vs Belmont

LSU should be ranked already, but a win over the Belmont Bruins would certainly put the Tigers inside the top 25. The Bruins are 3-1 on the young season after Friday’s 97-78 win on the road at Kennesaw State. Belmont shot 53 percent and made 10 three-pointers. Nick Muszynski led Belmont with 25 points, with Will Richard scoring 17 and Michael Shanks 16.
KENNESAW, GA
belmontbruins.com

Welcome to Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont men's golf program announces the signing of Conner Brown and Jack Schoenberger for the 2022-23 school year. Brown, a native of Shelbyville, Tennessee, is currently ranked 10th in his class in the state of Tennessee by Junior Golf Scoreboard. During his prep career at The Webb School, Conner earned three trips to the State Tournament, finishing in the top-five twice. A two-time All-State selection, he won a Regional title in 2020 and was a two-time District Champion.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Daily Item

Bison women edge Iona

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Bucknell used a six-point run midway through the fourth quarter, and made free throws down the stretch Tuesday to defeat Iona 55-48 in a back-and-forth nonconference women's basketball game. The Gaels (2-3) scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to go ahead 42-37, but...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Person
Nelly
Person
Drake
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Basketball Loses to Iona

Alabama lost to Iona by a score of 72-68 on Thursday afternoon in their opening game of The ESPN Events Invitational. The Tide and the Gaels stayed even for the majority of the first half, with missed free throws keeping Bama from building a comfortable lead. Alabama took a 33-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.
ALABAMA STATE
belmontbruins.com

Iona Preview

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - - Belmont University men's basketball returns to game action Friday vs. Iona in the ESPN Events Invitational semifinal round. Will Richard had 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds Thanksgiving night vs. [rv/rv] Drake. What's Bruin. Belmont defeated [rv/rv] Drake, 74-69, Thanksgiving night. Nick Muszynski had a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Miami meets N. Texas in Kissimmee

Miami (3-2) vs. North Texas (2-2) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Miami and North Texas will meet in a postseason game at HP Field House in Kissimmee. North Texas lost 71-59 to Kansas in its most recent game, while Miami fell 76-60 against Dayton in its last outing.
MIAMI, FL
icgaels.com

Iona MBB Suffers First Loss of 2021-22 in 72-65 Decision vs. Belmont

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - The Iona College men's basketball team dropped its first game of the 2021-22 campaign in a 72-65 loss to Belmont in the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational semifinal at the Field House at ESPN's Wide World of Sports. Trailing by two points with 3:28 remaining, the Gaels were outscored 7-2 in the final moments in the loss. The Maroon & Gold falls to 6-1 on the season.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
New York Post

Iona suffers letdown loss to Belmont after big Alabama win

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — What a difference a day makes. Iona, who pulled off a stunning upset over No. 10 Alabama on Thursday, fell to Belmont 72-65 on Friday night at the ESPN Events Invitational. Ben Sheppard matched his career high with 25 points. and Nick Muszynski chipped in with 19...
ALABAMA STATE
Sacramento Bee

Sheppard scores 25 to lift Belmont over Iona 72-65

Ben Sheppard matched his career high with 25 points as Belmont topped Iona 72-65 on Friday night. Nick Muszynski had 19 points for Belmont (5-2). Nelly Junior Joseph had 13 points for the Gaels (6-1), whose six-game season-opening win streak came to an end. Walter Clayton Jr. added 13 points.
BASKETBALL
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

UCF men’s basketball falls late to Oklahoma for first loss of season

Despite a late push from the UCF men’s basketball team, the Oklahoma Sooners won 65-62 Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. It was the Knights’ first loss of the season after opening 4-0. UCF trailed by as many as 9 with 3 minutes remaining but wouldn’t go down without a fight, putting together an 8-0 run over the course of 2 minutes. Leading 63-62 with 20 seconds left, Oklahoma’s Elijah ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX Sports

Georgia St. dumps Troy behind Grainger, smothering defense

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for two scores and the defense came up up with a scoop and score and Georgia State overwhelmed Troy 37-10 on Saturday. Grainger threw a 13-yard touchdown to Aubry Payne with 7:52 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Early in the second he tossed a 26-yard score to Sam Pinckney for a two-score lead before the teams traded field goals to end the half.
GEORGIA STATE

