Environment

Pinpoint Weather: Cold night followed by a chilly day

By John Carroll
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearing skies and less wind along with the cold air moving in from the northwest will allow the temps tonight to dip into the teens and 20s. Not much wind means that the wind chill values will be similar to the actual temps, unfortunately, when the temps are in the teens,...

www.wfxrtv.com

WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a fairly chilly start, we will see temperatures for Monday rise into the middle 60s across South Georgia. Plentiful sunshine is the word of the day as skies will be blue stretching from horizon to horizon. Heading into the evening though, the cooler temperatures will be felt quickly as the sun goes down with lows tonight expected to drop into the lower 30s. This will lead to some frost in a few places. This is why the National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Frost Advisory for areas east of I-75. This will be one of the coolest days this week as highs begin to warm up into the middle of the week under a high-pressure system. Temperatures will climb toward the middle 70s by the middle of the week. However, we will stay nice and sunny through this period. The next chance for rain will not arrive into the forecast until next weekend with fairly small chances for the start of this workweek.
ALBANY, GA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Wind Monday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance over Wisconsin is generating a few rain or snow showers across our region, but much of the activity is not reaching the ground in our local area with dry air at the surface. So any sprinkles or flurries taper off Monday evening and skies become partly cloudy. A cold front crosses our area Monday night, bringing a gusty, northwest wind flow. The low is 32. (Credit: CBS 2) For Tuesday, the high is 45 with mostly sunny conditions. (Credit: CBS 2) The next system Tuesday night into Wednesday does not have a lot of moisture to work with. On Wednesday, morning snow showers around sunrise may change over to a cold rain throughout the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Wednesday is 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: ‘No Snow November’ Becomes ‘Dreadfully Dry December’ This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the warmest and driest November’s on record in Denver will seamlessly transition into an equally warm and dry start to December this week. High temperatures will be close to records most days this week starting with a forecast high of 71 degrees in Denver on Monday. That’s about 25 warmer than normal for the end of November and about 5 degrees warmer than it was on Sunday. (source: CBS) Monday will bring the total number of above normal days this month to 24 of 29. November is currently averaging about 6 degrees above normal which is huge from...
DENVER, CO
ABC6.com

Cold Tonight, Remaining Chilly Tomorrow

Clouds clear this evening and a cold night ahead. Low temps dipping into the low to mid 20s. Tuesday, sunny to start, clouds for the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower at the coast. Upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday night, a dew clouds. Not quite as cold. Upper 20s and low 30s.
WVNT-TV

Another Chilly Monday Night

Monday night will be quiet, but very chilly. Temperatures drop into the mid and upper 20s by the morning commute. We will see clear skies this evening and light winds, but wind speeds begin to pick up once we move into our Tuesday. Tuesday, we’ll clear out the clouds for...
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL
fox61.com

Cold overnight, chilly Tuesday

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will increase as the morning goes along. There may be a sprinkle or flurry. High temps will be around 40 degrees.
WDSU

A Cold Night, Then Warmer Days Ahead

After we get through another cold night tonight, temperatures will warm through the rest of the week. I wouldn't be surprised if we have some more fog over the North Shore as temperatures cool close to the dew point. After the cold start to your Tuesday, temperatures will be on a continual climb through Friday. There won't be ANY chance of rain until then either. Not until the return of a steady south wind will at least the slightest chance of a shower enter the picture on Friday. The weekend still looks very uncertain as to exactly when, or if it will rain at all. Even based upon the latest data, we'll still keep a slight chance of a shower in the picture for both Saturday and Sunday. There's still a chance that rain lingers into next Monday too, so we'll maintain that chance for then as well. Have a good night!
Mysuncoast.com

Get ready for a chilly night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overnight we are expecting some chilly temperatures as we dip down into the 40′s by the Tuesday morning commute. The perfect weather looks to hang around for the foreseeable future with no rain chances over the next seven days and a trend of warming temperatures. Expect Tuesday to only be in the lower 70′s but by the end of the week, we should be right back near the upper 70′s.
SARASOTA, FL
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Not as cold to end November, mild start to December

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last day of November. While Monday was noticeably colder, we’ll round out the month with slightly milder temperatures. It will be a cold start to Tuesday. Morning temperatures will start in the 20s and lower 30s. Some passing clouds will linger around after sunrise, but skies will generally be mostly to partly sunny for much of the day. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the chilly upper 20s and 30s.
BLUE RIDGE, VA

