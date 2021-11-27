ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers beat Bruins, Gallant off to record start as coach

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K78rG_0d7mKcxY00
The New York Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad smiles as he congratulates goaltender Igor Shesterkin after their win over the Boston Bruins in an NHL game Friday in Boston. AP photo

BOSTON — Artemi Panarin scored the first of New York’s three third-period goals with 8:25 left and the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Friday, giving Gerard Gallant the best start in his first 20 games as coach in team history.

The Rangers have 31 points in Gallant’s first 20. Phil Esposito held the previous mark with 30 in 1986-87.

Ryan Strome, Dryden Hunt, Alexis Lafreniere and Jacob Trouba also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves. The Rangers have won three straight and seven of eight.

Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston.

CAPITALS 4, PANTHERS 3

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored two of his three goals over 56 seconds in the second period and Washington beat Florida.

Ovechkin has 18 goals, most through 21 games in a season by a player in at least his 17th season. He’s 19 goals from passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the career list following his 28th hat trick.

Washington has won eight of 10 and ended Florida’s four-game winning streak. Ilya Samsonov stopped 19 shots for the Capitals.

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed Tom Wilson’s eighth goal, which tied it at 1 at 1:34 of the second, and Ovechkin’s first goal. Bobrovsky left after Ovechkin’s goal at 2:50 but returned after Ovechkin scored against Spencer Knight at 3:46.

STARS 3, AVALANCHE 1

DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening 1:31 to reach 400 career goals, and two goaltenders combined to shut down the NHL’s highest-scoring team as Dallas beat Colorado.

Denis Gurianov added a power-play goal for Dallas, which has won its last five home games and five of six overall.

Cale Makar scored at 16:39 of the third period with the extra skater on the ice for Colorado, which had its six-game winning streak halted. Makar has goals in a franchise-record five straight games for a defenseman.

Jake Oettinger made 33 saves and earned the win. Oettinger was replaced by Braden Holtby during the last 7:22 of the second period after being struck in the head by Nicolas Aube-Kubel. He returned for the third period.

Colorado’s Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots and had his personal five-game winning streak — the longest active run in the NHL — stopped.

PENGUINS 1, ISLANDERS 0

NEW YORK — Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and Pittsburgh kept depleted New York winless at its new arena.

Pittsburgh won its fifth straight, with Jarry driving the hot streak. His shaky play cost the Penguins in a six-game first-round playoff loss to the Islanders in May, but he’s allowed two goals over his last five starts and is 5-1-1 on the road this season.

The Islanders lost for the eighth straight time in regulation and lost their fourth in a row to open UBS Arena. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves.

The Islanders are without seven players because of COVID-19 protocols, including captain Anders Lee and top scorer Josh Bailey.

LIGHTNING 3, KRAKEN 0

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in his 200th victory and Tampa Bay beat Seattle for its sixth win in seven games.

Steven Stamkos, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ross Colton scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 8-1-3 in November.

Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay’s first-round pick (No. 19) in the 2012 draft, is 200-86-22 since making his debut on Dec. 16, 2014. He was rarely tested in his 28th shutout and second in two games after blanking the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves for Seattle, which is 1-7-1 on the road in its first NHL season and 0-6-1 in its past seven games away from Climate Pledge Arena.

WILD 7, JETS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored and tied a career high with three assists to help the Minnesota Wild rout the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday.

Mats Zuccarello scored twice before leaving with an apparent injury, Alex Goligoski, Ryan Hartman, Jon Merrill and Matt Dumba also scored in the start of a five-game homestand. Minnesota is 6-2-0 on home ice, scoring at least four goals in each win.

Cam Talbot made 30 saves.

Zuccarello went to the locker room late in the second period after an uncalled slash to the left wrist by Nathan Beaulieu. Zuccarello did not return.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg.

SABRES 4, CANADIENS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored twice, Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, and Buffalo beat Montreal to snap a four-game skid.

Buffalo also got a short-handed goal from Kyle Okposo and won for the third time in 13 games. Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner each had two assists. Dustin Tokarski made 25 saves.

Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens, and Sam Montembeault stopped 35 shots. Montreal has lost six of seven and fell to 1-9-1 on the road.

HURRICANES 6, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and Carolina beat Philadelphia.

Jesper Fast, Steven Lorentz and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, They completed a six-game trip by winning four of six.

Ivan Provorov, Joel Farabee and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers have lost five in a row.

The Hurricanes took control by outscoring Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period.

BLUE JACKETS 4, CANUCKS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots, Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed and had an assist, and Columbus beat Vancouver.

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:06 into the third period for Columbus, and Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored. The Blue Jackets have won three straight and four of five.

Vancouver has lost five in a row on the road. Vasily Podkolzin and Tyler Motte scored, and Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots as the Canucks lost for the eighth time in their last nine games.

DUCKS 4, SENATORS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and Anaheim beat Ottawa.

Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. Stolarz got his fourth career shutout, and rookie center Trevor Zegras had two assists.

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for the Senators. They have dropped four in a row and have only one victory in their past 11 games.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUES 2, OT

CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and Chicago overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat St. Louis.

DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 break.

Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak against St. Louis and improved to 6-2-0 under interim coach Derek King.

Brandon Hagel scored for the third straight game — on a deflection with 5:04 left in the third period — to tie it at 2. Jujhar Khaira also scored in regulation, and Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev scored in the first period for St. Louis.

PREDATORS 4, DEVILS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier each scored and had an assist to lead Nashville over New Jersey.

Philip Tomasino and Mikael Granlund also scored and Juuse Saros made 23 saves for Nashville, winners of two of three.

Andreas Johnsson and Tomas Tatar scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for New Jersey, losers of two straight.

letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Entice Rangers With Jake DeBrusk?

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Bruins, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, no immediate changes are coming to the Vancouver Canucks, even if the team needs a boost to get on track. In Colorado, rumors of defenseman Samuel Girard being shopped are not accurate. Why did the Toronto Maple Leafs trade for Kyle Clifford when they could have claimed him from the waiver wire and are the New York Rangers going to bring in help now down both Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov? Finally, is there really any chance Tuukka Rask could be a target for the Edmonton Oilers?
NHL
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
markerzone.com

GERARD GALLANT, MIKA ZIBANEJAD GET INTO HEATED EXCHANGE FOLLOWING RANGERS WIN

The New York Rangers had a reason to celebrate Sunday night. Ryan Lindgren pulled off an amazing feat, getting the game winning goal with just 0.4 second left on the clock in the third to defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 (You can see that here). Despite that, many eyes were on what appeared to be a heated exchange between Rangers coach Gerard Gallant and forward Mika Zibanejad directly following the goal. Gerard appeared to be somewhat frustrated with Zibanejad, while Zibanejad eventually just shrugged his shoulders. Check it out:
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Bruins’ Reporter Suggests Jake DeBrusk Be on Rangers’ Radar

According to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, there is still plenty of interest in Jake DeBrusk from NHL teams. Among them, he believes the New York Rangers might have an eye on the forward thanks to an injury that took Sammy Blais out of their lineup for the foreseeable future.
NHL
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Kyle Okposo
Person
Ryan Strome
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins are back home for some lunchtime hockey against the New York Rangers. Grab all your Thanksgiving leftovers and discuss the game!
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins prospects: John Beecher off to promising start in third NCAA season

It has been a long, frustrating road for University of Michigan junior John Beecher. The Elmira, N.Y. native and 30th overall selection of the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft is coming off a lost sophomore year in 2020-21. He got injured during a practice and was lost for the rest of the pandemic-impacted schedule after shoulder surgery.
NHL
#Rangers#The Boston Bruins 5 2#Panthers
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Jeremy Swayman is off to a solid start

Expectations were high for Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman entering the 2021-2022 season. The Anchorage native made his NHL debut last season as he dazzled with the Bruins battling injuries. In Boston’s first 13 games of the season, he has built on his success. While the season is far from over, the former 111th overall pick is showing why he is an important piece.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Predators, Rangers, Bruins, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on talks between the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin was fined $5K for throwing a glove at Brad Marchand, but was he justified in doing so? Finally, the Ottawa Senators are expected to waive goaltender Matt Murray. What’s the play here and who might be interested?
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Players Off to Slow Starts

The Boston Bruins are currently 15 games into the 2021-22 regular season and sport a 9-6-0 record. Due to this, it feels fair to begin discussing which players have been off to slow starts for the team. Without much surprise, stars like Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy and David...
NHL
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Place
Vancouver, CA
NESN

Watch Jeremy Swayman Make Insane Stick Save For Bruins Vs. Rangers

Boston Bruins’ rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman was a machine against the New York Rangers during their battle Friday afternoon at TD Garden, making some incredible saves between the pipes. This was the second notable save of the game, coming against Rangers center Mika Zibanejad in the second period to keep...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Focus: Odds, Preview For Games Vs. Sabres, Rangers, Canucks

The Boston Bruins have been the victims of horrid scheduling, but things will get back on track this week. Boston had a five-day layoff before laying an egg against the Calgary Flames on Sunday night at TD Garden. The Bruins now will play three games this week as they look to return to the win column, and are one step closer to getting Trent Frederic back, though head coach Bruce Cassidy will have some lineup decisions to make when the forward returns to game action.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Craig Smith Lights Lamp With Nifty Powerplay Strike Vs. Rangers

After missing some time due to injury, it looks like Craig Smith is starting to get his groove back. With the Boston Bruins on a powerplay with a little over five minutes remaining during the first period of Friday’s matinee clash with the New York Rangers, Smith took the puck himself and buried it past Igor Shesterkin to give Boston the early lead.
NHL
The Day

Rangers scored three in third and beat Bruins 5-2

NHL
Times Leader

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

